Jacks are back: NAU eyes Weber State road trip after COVID-19 pause

Once the Lumberjacks tip off against Weber State Thursday night in Ogden, Utah, it will be 19 days since the last time the team suited up.
Following the COVD-19-caused break, Northern Arizona men's basketball has just four more regular-season games scheduled after being forced to cancel five in a row.
The Lumberjacks had to shut things down due to testing protocol within the program. Northern Arizona Athletics, as it has done all pandemic, never confirmed nor denied the existence of a positive COVID-19 test or what specifically happened to force the hiatus.
The last time Northern Arizona played it beat Northern Colorado, 68-64, in Flagstaff in the Rolle Activity Center on Friday, Jan. 30, in one of the team's best games of the season.
Any potential momentum from that win was gone the next day when the team announced the Sunday contest against Northern Colorado wouldn't happen. The Lumberjacks then had to cancel series against Sacramento State and Portland State the following two weeks -- two series that could have netted sorely needed wins for the 5-11 Lumberjacks.
"Whether you win or lose, you have to be playing games at this time," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "At the same time, nobody wants to hear those sad songs and the excuses; that's just the reality of it. We will lace them up Thursday and try to beat Weber State."
Northern Arizona had just four practices through Tuesday and didn't even have its full roster yet. Burcar said Tuesday during his weekly media availability that his team had just six players as they had to wait for others to be cleared.
The Lumberjacks, as of Tuesday, hadn't had a full practice since Jan. 29 -- the day before the Northern Colorado win.
"It is what it is in 2021," Burcar said. "I'm really impressed with our guys, how strong they have been and how persistent they have been with everything. But it has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination."
It isn't like the Lumberjacks could do much the past two-plus weeks either. Burcar said he and his staff kept tabs on the players, checking in multiple times daily. But film can't really be done over Zoom and they were in isolation, unable to get out onto a court to do anything.
In total the team formally met about four or five times.
"We were getting ready to play Portland State, one of our coaches had the Portland State scout, and we didn't play them," Burcar said. "So we didn't present anything to the team for that exact reason. ... We talked a little about what we want to do, but not really about other teams. ... It was very little basketball talk."
Rising Weber
With a rolling Weber State Wildcats team (12-5, 7-3 Big Sky) on deck, things could get rough Thursday and Saturday in Ogden, Utah.
"Those are the type of teams you want to see so you have no fool's gold," Burcar said, who has continually noted how Northern Arizona played a tough nonconference slate. " ... We sat for 19 days. You want to get your legs under you, you gotta be smart and can't come in there and just start going up and down the court. You gotta stay healthy, too."
Since Jan. 30 the Wildcats are 4-1, beating then-front runner Montana State, lowly and winless Idaho, and an inconsistent Montana team.
Weber was a wildcard entering the season, with a slew of transfers and unknowns. It turns out those transfers work well together as the Wildcats guard tandem of Isiah Brown -- a Grand Canyon University transfer -- and Seikou Sisoho Jawara -- a Loyola Marymount transfer -- are dominating.
Brown is third in the league in scoring at 17.6 per game and Sisoho Jawara is shooting an insane 63.3% from the field, 56.1% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the foul line over the last 12 games. Weber State is 9-3 in that span.
