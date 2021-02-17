Jacks are back: NAU eyes Weber State road trip after COVID-19 pause

Northern Arizona had just four practices through Tuesday and didn't even have its full roster yet. Burcar said Tuesday during his weekly media availability that his team had just six players as they had to wait for others to be cleared.

The Lumberjacks, as of Tuesday, hadn't had a full practice since Jan. 29 -- the day before the Northern Colorado win.

"It is what it is in 2021," Burcar said. "I'm really impressed with our guys, how strong they have been and how persistent they have been with everything. But it has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination."

It isn't like the Lumberjacks could do much the past two-plus weeks either. Burcar said he and his staff kept tabs on the players, checking in multiple times daily. But film can't really be done over Zoom and they were in isolation, unable to get out onto a court to do anything.

In total the team formally met about four or five times.

"We were getting ready to play Portland State, one of our coaches had the Portland State scout, and we didn't play them," Burcar said. "So we didn't present anything to the team for that exact reason. ... We talked a little about what we want to do, but not really about other teams. ... It was very little basketball talk."

Rising Weber