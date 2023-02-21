Ivory Washington was looking forward to his senior year at Coconino since he was in elementary school.

After a recent Panthers boys basketball game -- a 61-49 win over Flagstaff on Feb. 1 -- Washington recalled being a youth basketball player initially learning the sport. He looked up to the high-level high school players, and when his time approached to become a high school player himself, he was excited about what the adventure would bring.

When his turn finally came, Washington said he enjoyed every minute, and wanted to make the most of his opportunity.

Ivory Washington nailed a 3 right before the buzzer, and Coconino leads 25-11 at halftime. Washington has 10 points for the Panthers pic.twitter.com/jWnlOJ2WEl — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 2, 2023

“We talked about it at age 6, 7, 8, and now it’s finally here and it’s time to be done with talking and just do it,” he said.

Washington ended up a leader for the Panthers boys basketball team, starting on the varsity squad the last two seasons and being one of the top players in the Grand Canyon Region. He was named to the 4A Grand Canyon All-Region First Team this season, and earned a second-team nod last year.

He averaged 17 points per game this season, second on the team behind senior Memphis James. Washington also was second in rebounds (6.6), first in assists (2.6) and first in steals (2.6) while often guarding one of the better players on the opposing team’s backcourt.

It’s tough to see, but Ivory Washington just hit an absolute circus shot to beat the buzzer. Coconino leads 47-35 after 3Q pic.twitter.com/ytHaBn8jmx — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 11, 2023

Coconino finished the season with a record of 12-8 (8-4 Grand Canyon) and reached the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs. Before falling to Bradshaw Mountain to end the 2022-23 campaign, the Panthers defeated rival Flagstaff in the regular season finale and dispatched Arizona College Prep 69-51 in the play-in round.

Washington and James, the two leaders in scoring, both lauded the others’ efforts in their development. The two play club basketball together in the offseason and have greatly influenced the pair’s growth.

Washington with a dunk in transition. CHS leads 25-21, 1:48 2Q pic.twitter.com/zwRNONwPVz — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 11, 2023

“We’ve been together like every day for the last three years,” James said after defeating Flagstaff on Feb. 1. “He’s like a brother to me.”

“It’s been fun playing with him. We both push each other a lot,” Washington added.

Washington also credited Elliott, who took over as head coach ahead of this season, for his development.

“He keeps pushing us, he’s the one that keeps giving us confidence,” Washington said of the first-year leader. “When we’re down, he can see it -- even if we can’t, he can. My energy comes from him.”

Elliott, who took over a team with eight seniors on the roster, said Washington -- among a few players in the senior class -- made the transition to head coach a bit easier.

He lauded Washington’s play, but also his leadership.

“He’s always been a leader. It doesn’t always seem like it because he’s so quiet, but guys look to him every day to see what he’s bringing that day. And he’s always out there playing hard,” Elliott said.

Now finished with his high school basketball career, Washington will continue to train and look to find a spot on a college roster. He has not yet made a public announcement for where he intends to go next year.