It’s a wrap and a wrist slap: Phoenix Mercury season ends with loss and questions

As Taurasi put it, the magic escaped the Mercury quickly. They led by as much as 14 and relinquished an 11-point edge heading into the fourth quarter. So the collapse explains Taurasi’s frustration, and she didn’t deny breaking the door during Monday’s exit session. She did confirm one thing, though.

“There were a lot of doors in there,” Taurasi said.

The mahogany door with a sizable crack in the middle sat on stage, displayed behind a disc jockey as the Sky paraded through Chicago and finished with a rally, where they hoisted the championship trophy.

Taurasi came out with an edge in Game 4, picking up a technical foul within the first five minutes for barking at the referee to blow the whistle. Then she got into a shoving match with Chicago’s Kahleah Copper, where the eventual Finals MVP picked one up herself.

That exchange came after Taurasi was fined $2,500 for pushing a referee in Game 2, an infraction that could have resulted in a suspension.

It’s possible that those will be the last impressions Taurasi, who turns 40 next June, leaves on the court. The league’s all-time leading scorer said she’ll mull over her decision to retire over the next eight months.