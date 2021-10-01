It’s a fiesta: Cultural celebration features game between Wildcats, Mexican Winter League team

“We’re not bringing baseball from Mexico and telling them this is how we play in the U.S., so you have to change the way you play,” Garcia said. “It was the other way around from the beginning. It was us telling them, ‘You’re gonna come here but we want to have the same vibe (as you always have).’”

Hale said along with staying within the tradition of Mexican baseball, his team will get the treat of using wooden bats.

The joy of the fiesta is only one of the plus sides the teams see within the competition. The Wildcats get the experience of playing professionals and also face an opposing team for the first time this year, while the Yaquis get a taste of competition against younger players with a different skill set.

“It’s never been a forced relationship,” Garcia said. “The Wildcats love playing against a professional team and managers (of the Mexican League teams) have told me they enjoy playing U of A because they’re young, they’re fast and they’re agile.”

Garcia said the draw of Wildcats fans has benefited the fiesta. He said the residents of Tucson love the opportunity to see them play against a professional team, and he appreciates the chance for the community to see the team in action.