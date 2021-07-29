Irvin looking ahead to future with Northern Arizona

"When we hired him as a GA, he said, 'You'll end up hiring this guy full time' and he was right," Ball said of a conversation with Carter.

Now, finally working full-time with the Lumberjacks, Irvin said he is excited by the defensive line he will coach as the preseason for fall of 2021 rolls along. Many of the top starters are set to return, while a crop of talented new recruits will add more solid bodies to the mix.

“We’ve got players and we've got depth, so we're going to keep guys fresh. We're going to rotate guys in. If the first guy goes out, the second guy goes in, and I have just as much confidence in that guy going in as I do the first guy,” Irvin said.

As for the recruiting aspect of his new job, Irvin has experience in recruiting players at Humboldt State. And even before recruiting became an official part of his job, he recognized its importance to a successful team.

He said he is still learning that aspect of coaching, but is lucky to have coworkers with combined decades of recruiting success to lean on.

“I’ve got guys coming into my office every single day. I'm going to people's offices every single day. If you're not going and using these guys that have had years and years of experience, then you're doing it wrong,” Irvin said.