Irvin looking ahead to future with Northern Arizona

Josh Irvin’s promotion to defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator for the Northern Arizona football team in July was a long time coming.
Working for around 10 years as a volunteer coach, graduate assistant and other positions to get to this point, Irvin took a circuitous route to get a full-time position on the staff in Flagstaff. The whole time, he let his “why” -- or his reason for coaching -- drive him.
“The reason I chose college football and I love college football so much is the 18- to 22-23-year olds. I believe that is the most important time in a young man's life. And that can change lives. If I have a little bit of a positive impact in that, then I've done my job and I can be happy for the rest of my life,” he said.
Irvin first came to Northern Arizona in 2007, studying as a traditional college student for a year before football came calling. He moved back to his home state of California to coach high school football, and eventually found himself back on the field again as a player. He played at College of the Canyons and transferred to Chapman University, a Division 3 school in Orange, California.
He had thoughts about getting into college coaching in the future, but an injury forced that future to come quicker than he expected. Irvin tore his ACL ahead of his senior season, stranding him on the bench watching in what he thought would be his last year playing.
At the same time, Chapman found itself without a defensive backs coach, the same position he played. Already on the Chapman sidelines, it appeared a perfect fit for Irvin to pick up a clipboard.
“It kind of forced me to go that route, you know, I wasn't necessarily planning on being a coach that early,” he said of the injury.
Even as a former captain on the field, Irvin said the transition from teammate to coach was not easy, as he had to “draw a line” between his relationship with the players as friends and now the young men he was hired to lead.
Following a year of work at Chapman, he knew he wanted to make a move to a higher division. After meeting with Donte Williams, then the defensive backs coach at San Jose State, Irvin moved to San Jose as an unpaid volunteer and was eventually hired as a graduate assistant for his first official position at the Division 1 level.
From there he made career stops at Division 2 Humboldt State, where he gained experience in the world of recruiting and coaching at the same time, and back to San Jose State.
Alonzo Carter, San Jose State's running backs coach, is friends with Northern Arizona head coach Chris Ball. When Irvin made the move to a graduate assistant role, working with the defensive ends in the 2021 spring season, Carter seemed sure that Irvin would be a great fit with the Lumberjack staff.
"When we hired him as a GA, he said, 'You'll end up hiring this guy full time' and he was right," Ball said of a conversation with Carter.
Now, finally working full-time with the Lumberjacks, Irvin said he is excited by the defensive line he will coach as the preseason for fall of 2021 rolls along. Many of the top starters are set to return, while a crop of talented new recruits will add more solid bodies to the mix.
“We’ve got players and we've got depth, so we're going to keep guys fresh. We're going to rotate guys in. If the first guy goes out, the second guy goes in, and I have just as much confidence in that guy going in as I do the first guy,” Irvin said.
As for the recruiting aspect of his new job, Irvin has experience in recruiting players at Humboldt State. And even before recruiting became an official part of his job, he recognized its importance to a successful team.
He said he is still learning that aspect of coaching, but is lucky to have coworkers with combined decades of recruiting success to lean on.
“I’ve got guys coming into my office every single day. I'm going to people's offices every single day. If you're not going and using these guys that have had years and years of experience, then you're doing it wrong,” Irvin said.
Northern Arizona went 3-2 in the truncated spring season. With a majority of the starters and contributors back in Flagstaff, Irvin and the rest of the coaching staff have hope the Lumberjacks can improve upon that record and compete for a Big Sky title.
After years of moving and searching for the right school and a comfortable fit on a coaching staff, Irvin has finally found a place to settle in. He does not plan on giving that up.
“I will stay here as long as they will have me,” Irvin said. "I mean, you come into a place that you love every single day and you work with people and players that you love every single day, it's the easiest job in the world. It's not really a job. It's just kind of what we do. It's my lifestyle now.”