Injuries mounting, Shelton keeps scoring as NAU men's basketball faces lineup shakeup

The gravity the two have when on the court together is hard to understate, especially when fellow marksman Keith Haymon is there too. Mains pulls opposing bigs away from the hoop as a stretch big himself, while Avdalovic is often shadowed and rarely helped off of by opposing defenses, leaving All-Big Sky guard Cameron Shelton with plenty of space to attack the rim and set up teammates for easy buckets.

Against Idaho State Saturday, the first game Avdalovic fully missed after hitting his head on the hardwood a minute into last Thursday's contest, the Lumberjacks struggled to have clean possessions, often resorting to heaves at the end of the shot clock.

Northern Arizona still found a way to shoot 6 of 17 from deep, but five of those attempts were by Shelton and two were forced heaves by Haymon. With two high-level shooters out, expect the offense to look a bit different.

"We made a couple tweaks to our offense to just fit our personnel," Burcar said. "We don't want guys just cranking 3-pointers."

Other times, Burcar said, the team looked to Shelton to make a play out of nothing. There was minimal movement and Haymon, the only other proven shooter with Mains and Avdalovic out going forward, struggled to get free for clean looks when Mains was off the floor.