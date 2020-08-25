Indoor Football League expansion team officially coming to Prescott Valley

The Findlay Toyota Center won't sit vacant for that long. Following the Northern Arizona Suns' abrupt departure this summer, Prescott Valley is getting a new pro sports franchise; however, a name is still up in the air.
The newest team to call the Findlay Toyota Center home will indeed be an Indoor Football League expansion squad, which was vaguely implied in a press release a week ago.
The team doesn't have a name, a logo, a color scheme nor any merchandise -- at least not yet.
Team owner Trey Medlock said during a Tuesday press conference that the Prescott Valley and quad-cities community will help decide on a team name. The details of how that will actually be carried out were not explicitly stated during the press conference in Prescott Valley.
Medlock did tell Aaron Valdez of The Daily Courier that the team will likely come up with four or five options for fans to vote on after taking some ideas from the community. Medlock added he hopes to have that process going further down the line in late September or early October.
"We want to reflect the culture and values of the community, so we are asking everyone in the community to submit their ideas for our new name," Medlock said. "Our organization is nothing without its fans, so we plan to be involved in the Prescott Valley and quad-city community and give back as much as possible."
The IFL season is set to start in early March and will be the debut for Prescott Valley's newest team. Details on the team's schedule are in the works much like the rest of the franchise.
It is easy to assume that the Prescott Valley team will face the Arizona Rattlers and the Tucson Sugar Skulls at least once or even twice each in 2021. The Rattlers were scheduled to face the Sugar Skulls twice last season.
The 2020 IFL season went like most of the sports world, as it was canceled during the season due to the pandemic. The IFL's board of directors approved an extended 16-game schedule -- up from the normal 14 games -- for 2021 to help make up for the lost games in 2020.
The new team is the third in recent memory to call the Findlay Toyota Center home, joining the Arizona Sundogs, a minor league hockey team and former affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, and of course the NAZ Suns.
The Prescott Valley team is the 16th in the IFL, joining the Columbus Wild Dogs as the most recent additions to the world of indoor football.
Rattlers coach Kevin Guy, who also owns a portion of the Sugar Skulls with his wife, was in attendance at the press conference and won't have any stake in the new team.
IFL commissioner Todd Tryon praised the Prescott Valley as a good location for an expansion franchise.
“There are three main objectives we look for when it comes to expansion. Quality of ownership, relationship with the arena and geographic location," he said. "Prescott Valley checks all three of those boxes."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!