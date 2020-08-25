Indoor Football League expansion team officially coming to Prescott Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Findlay Toyota Center won't sit vacant for that long. Following the Northern Arizona Suns' abrupt departure this summer, Prescott Valley is getting a new pro sports franchise; however, a name is still up in the air.

The newest team to call the Findlay Toyota Center home will indeed be an Indoor Football League expansion squad, which was vaguely implied in a press release a week ago.

The team doesn't have a name, a logo, a color scheme nor any merchandise -- at least not yet.

Team owner Trey Medlock said during a Tuesday press conference that the Prescott Valley and quad-cities community will help decide on a team name. The details of how that will actually be carried out were not explicitly stated during the press conference in Prescott Valley.

Medlock did tell Aaron Valdez of The Daily Courier that the team will likely come up with four or five options for fans to vote on after taking some ideas from the community. Medlock added he hopes to have that process going further down the line in late September or early October.