Inconsistency bites Flagstaff, Eagles fall to Snowflake

The 4A Conference Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team dropped its third consecutive regular-season match, falling 3-1 to the 3A Snowflake Lobos at Flagstaff High School Monday.

Eagles coach Beth Haglin said there were some bright moments, but that Flagstaff was not able to play a complete match.

“You know, all the matches we’ve been playing, we’ve been getting better and better. We just fell apart as a team (tonight). I am really looking for the girls to step in and be mentally prepared for the game, and also emotionally prepared and not shut down when things get tough. So, tomorrow hopefully we do a better job at being consistent," she said.

The teams fought point-for-point for much of the first set. The Lobos couldn't break away until sophomore pin hitter Chelsea Caskey slammed a kill. The team then went on to create an eight-point run powered behind serves from junior defensive specialist Mikelle Abbott. Lobos junior Livi Schneider added two kills and a block. The run ended with a service error by Abbott at 23-16. Eagles sophomore setter Macie Moseng was able to pull out an ace, but Schneider quickly came back in an offensive combination. But a kill from Snowflake ended the first set, 25-17.

The Eagles did not back down, however, winning the second set 25-23. Senior outside hitter Haylee Gilleland attributed the team's set win to the team's energy.

“I mostly rely on most of my teammates to pull me up. And just being the spout of the team, I’ve noticed if I’m down, everyone else is down. So either way I have to be up -- just keeping energy on the last five points is our biggest thing," she said.

The two teams traded points to begin the third set. A back-to-back kill and block allowed the Lobos to separate from the Eagles, making the score 12-8. Three kills by Eagles sophomore Sophie Krassner cut the deficit to 13-11, but the Eagles couldn't get closer. A block allowed the Lobos to side-out and create a run of three points, and Snowflake held on for a 25-17 win.

Haglin said the third set showed exactly what the Eagles need to improve upon.

“It really wasn't volleyball-skill oriented or game preparation, it was more mental preparation. They need to pick each other up and be a good teammate instead of taking everything in on themselves. When the game gets tough, we suck up into ourselves instead of becoming a good teammate," she said.

The Eagles came out roaring into the fourth set with a block from Moseng. It appeared that the Eagles' energy was diminishing in the fourth and final set, as the Lobos took and kept the lead after that first point. As the Eagles slowed down, they began making more unforced errors. Lobos player junior Addy Fisher was able to put down seven kills. An unforced net error by the Lobos allowed the Eagles to side-out late in the game at 24-18. Following the side-out, Moseng had another block that gave the team late hope. However the Lobos finished the match out with a 25-19 win.

The Eagles (1-4, 0-0 Grand Canyon) were set to host Lee Williams for their first region match of the season Tuesday.