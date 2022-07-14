Incoming freshman Moran adds energy, hitting depth to NAU volleyball

Northern Arizona volleyball inked incoming freshman Kylie Moran for the fall season last school year, adding depth to its solid group of hitters.

Moran will join the Lumberjacks in the fall following an outstanding final varsity season last year at Desert Vista High School. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Phoenix was selected as the Central Region Offensive Player of the Year and land on the 6A All-Conference Second Team after guiding Desert Vista to the state tournament for the fourth time in her four seasons.

"Kylie is another great all-around player," said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. "She's the type of player who has been training at a high level for a really long time and she's had good coaching. As a result, she can come into a college program and compete for a spot right away. She's a really good offensive player, but for a tall player who plays high above the net, she's a good defender and passer. She will bring a mature skillset into our program."

Moran, who also was named a Prepvolleyball.com Honorable Mention All-American last season, averaged 3.7 kills and 2.6 digs per set as a senior at Desert Vista. Over her career, she totaled 879 kills, 682 digs and 93 aces.

Q&A

Q: What was it about NAU or NAU Volleyball that excited you when committing?

A: I would 100% say the atmosphere here. I love the weather here as well as the team atmosphere. I was looking for a family atmosphere so I wouldn't get homesick, and the team does a lot together outside of volleyball in terms of bonding. I really connected with everyone as soon as I met them.

Q: What do you bring specifically to the volleyball court?

A: My energy. My old club focused a lot on that. I used to get on myself after a mistake and I learned it wasn't about me. It's about my team and how I can contribute to them. So I learned how to pick up my energy, because it's not always about what I can do, but how I can pick up my teammates.

Q: What is one word to describe you as a volleyball player?

A: Compassionate. I'm very compassionate towards the game and my teammates, so that's a big part of who I am as a player.

Q: What is the one thing away from the volleyball court you're hoping to accomplish or explore over the next four years in Flagstaff?

A: I want to try snowboarding. I've only seen snow like twice my whole life. When people found out I was going to NAU, they asked me if I knew how to snowboard or ski, so I really want to try snowboarding.

Q: To start off at NAU, you're going to be a business major. Why did you decide on business?

A: I want to study business and get a minor in design. Owning my own business and incorporating design is my dream job. I've always been into wedding planning.

Q: You write left-handed and you play volleyball right-handed, so as an ambidextrous person, is life better as a lefty or a righty?

A: What's funny is I do the daily things like brushing my teeth and writing with my left hand, but anything activity-wise like hitting -- I even kick with my right foot -- I do with my right hand. Everyone is surprised when I write with my left hand and it's funny how people are so shocked by it. I can't use my left at all in volleyball.

Q: One of your hobbies is baking, so what is your favorite thing to bake?

A: I like to make things from scratch, so I like to cakes and cupcakes. On my mom's side, we're Italian so we love to make cannolis. That's probably my favorite thing to do.

Q: What is one fun fact about yourself?

A: I wanted to be different in high school, so I took French. I'm not good at speaking it, but I can understand it. I took it for two years.