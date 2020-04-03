How the coronavirus cancellations are affecting NAU football

RECRUITING

The NCAA recently extended the recruiting “dead” period through the end of May. It isn’t “dead” so to say, as players are able to contact coaches directly over the phone or other forms of communication, coaches just can’t initiate and in-person activities are prohibited.

So, high school athletes are still getting offers and Northern Arizona is still offering athletes and devoting time to recruiting as it normally would. Ball said the coaching staff dedicates about three hours per day to recruiting, whether that be communication or evaluating athletes.

There is a challenge in not seeing the athletes in person, however.

“The only thing it hurts, we were getting around the state for the past year and got a pretty good idea on some kids and what they look like on the hoof,” Ball said. “ … You can see their talent but it is hard to see the size.”

Ball has emphasized adding more size and physicality since the end of the 2019 season. With that goal and want in mind, Ball said it can be hard to judge the actual size of a player without meeting them in person.

INJURY CONCERNS