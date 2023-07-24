Nearly nine years ago, on June 2, 2014, journalist John A. Kissane hailed the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff as one of the “new running meccas” in America while penning an article for Runner’s World, one of the top publications covering the sport.

Since then, the statement has become presciently true.

The city – which sits at 7,000 feet elevation and is nestled away in the ponderosa pine trees of Coconino National Forest – has morphed itself into the center of the running world. Flagstaff has turned into a haven for some of the fastest runners for distances ranging from 100 miles to 800 meters.

At the same time, the city has also become home to one of the greatest dynasties ever seen in the world of college sports: the Northern Arizona University men’s cross-country team. The Lumberjacks have won six of the past seven NCAA championships.

A deeply ingrained culture of running has formed in the city, one that is welcoming to all skill levels. From ragtag groups of blue-collar workers who run together on Wednesdays and end their night with a stop at their favorite brewery to entire professional teams that are based in the area, Flagstaff has become a destination for many runners.

How did this area, a city with a population of about 77,000 in northern Arizona, gain such a reputation in the running world? The answer stretches back farther than first imagined by those in the running community, all the way back to the 1960s.

History of running in the area

Before he moved to Flagstaff in 2016, then 20-year-old Matthew Baxter didn’t know much about the area.

The New Plymouth, New Zealand, native knew the area was at 7,000 feet elevation and somewhat resembled his hometown, but his knowledge was limited to that. Baxter – who holds the New Zealand High School record in the 3,000 meters – was set to be on the NAU cross country team in the fall of 2016, joining a program that was relatively unknown at the time.

NAU was essentially his last and only option, Baxter said, as he had taken two years off from school and didn’t have much in terms of a recruiting profile. The decision to attend the school would end up changing Baxter’s life.

It took about six months for Baxter’s body to adjust to the altitude before the results began to match his fitness. The season culminated in his 11th-place finish at the NCAA cross-country championships in November, helping lead NAU to its first national title in school history.

In cross-country, the scoring system works in reverse to what most sports fans are used to. The lowest score wins the race. For example, first place is awarded one point. Points are only awarded to finishers who are competing with teams; individual athletes are pulled out from the results.

Senior Futsum Zienasellassie was the first finisher for NAU in fourth place, running 29:49 on the 10,000-meter course in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Lumberjacks scored 125 points to beat out second-place Stanford, which scored 158.

Thus, a dynasty was born.

The next year, Baxter finished runner-up at the national meet to steer the Lumberjacks to their second consecutive team title in 2017. Since then, NAU has only lost once at the NCAA Championships.

Baxter ended his career as one of the most decorated runners in school history, being a part of three national title-winning teams in cross-country and running the sixth-fastest time in the 10,000 meters on the track.

When he graduated from NAU, Baxter opted to remain in Flagstaff as he signed a professional contract with the Northern Arizona Elite team sponsored by HOKA, a running shoe company, in January 2019. He has been running professionally since then and most recently competed in February at the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, where he represented New Zealand.

In 2022, Baxter and Ron Mann, a former NAU cross-country coach, began work on a book project, “Running Up The Mountain: Northern Arizona Altitude, Lumberjack Attitude, and the Building of a Distance Dynasty.” The pair set out to capture the history of cross-country at the school and chronicle the timeline of the running history in northern Arizona.

It was originally thought that Flagstaff began to gain its reputation within the running world in the 2000s when training groups first started to use the area as a training base due to its altitude. But that wasn’t what Baxter found.

“The history of running in Flagstaff extended back further than I realized,” Baxter said. “Basically, we had Olympic-caliber athletes who were training in Flagstaff in the 1960s. I didn’t realize that around the 1968 period that people were looking for a place like Flagstaff to train, but that’s exactly what happened.

“One of the coolest things I found out was that in 1968, before the Mexico City Olympics – because Mexico City is at 7,000 feet – people were coming to Flagstaff to train in the build-up. It was the first time an Olympics had been held at elevation that high. Flagstaff held a track meet in 1968 and you had over 100 Olympians who came, competed at that meet and then went to Mexico City. For me, that was an incredible thing to learn. Like wait, 1968? I feel like Flagstaff’s running history probably only has been around for 20, 30 years maybe, but it’s been a way longer process.”

Baxter said American George Young, who won the bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 1968 Olympics and used to hold several American and world records from the two-mile to 3,000 meters, was one of those athletes who first used Flagstaff as a base for training. Young grew up in New Mexico but attended and competed at the University of Arizona while in college.

Another one of those early-day athletes who first arrived at Flagstaff was fellow American and Olympic competitor Jim Ryun, who was attending the University of Kansas at the time and ended up winning the silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the 1968 Games. Ryun, the first high school athlete to crack the four-minute barrier in the mile, is widely hailed as one of the forefathers of American distance running.

Jack Daniels is another notable figure in the history of Flagstaff who worked at the Center for High Altitude Training at Northern Arizona University. He was one of America’s foremost running physiologists, distance coaches – he worked with Ryun – and the author of the widely-followed book “Daniels Running Formula.”

The location certainly played a role in Flagstaff elevating itself as a premiere destination for distance runners. Its built-in geographical advantage is hard to top. But there are other forces at work making this happen.

One of those forces is HYPO2, whose company mission is simple: keeping Flagstaff “at the front and center as the best possible place on the planet for altitude training.”

The science of altitude training

HYPO2 is a sports management company that helps teams from all around the world when they come to Flagstaff to work out. Part of what makes Flagstaff’s location special is that it’s in “the sweet spot” for altitude training, said HYPO2 physiologist Dan Bergland.

Too high of elevation, like at 9,000 feet, and there can be negative consequences as the body will be working too hard. Sleep patterns can even be affected at high elevations. Too low of elevation, like at 3,000 feet, and there will be no real benefit from training. Flagstaff, at 7,000 feet, sits in the zone that is just right for endurance athletes.

“Live high, train low,” is a common model for those endurance athletes.

The nickname “live high” means actually residing at a high elevation and “train low” means going down and doing workouts at a lower elevation. Flagstaff is ideally situated for this particular method of training as nearby Cottonwood and Sedona, which sit at between 3,300 and 4,300 feet of elevation, are not too far of a drive. It’s common to find Olympic-level athletes working out on the track at Mingus Union High School and Sedona Red Rock High School.

The data so far has shown that altitude training creates an advantage for athletes.

“The benefit from coming to altitude is that there is less oxygen available,” Bergland said. “There’s the same amount of oxygen at altitude as there is at sea level, but the oxygen is more spread out (at altitude) … your body basically says, ‘Hey, we don’t have enough oxygen. We need more.’ Well, how do we do that? We create more red blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen.”

When athletes come down to sea level after living and training at altitude, their body benefits from the extra oxygen available. More oxygen is delivered to the muscles.

Because of the additional oxygen, this allows for a boost in the athlete’s performance. In other words, it’s a power-up increase in a video game.

“It’s not as if everything feels so much easier,” HOKA Northern Arizona Elite professional runner Lauren Hagans said. “It’s more like your body can handle much faster paces at the same effort. Nothing feels ‘easy.’”

As the physiologist at HYPO2, Bergland – who has been with the company for 10 years – works with a number of sports federations. The Australian and Canadian track and field teams are frequent clients.

Bergland provides a number of services at HYPO2, like carbon monoxide rebreathing testing and lactate testing, to help guide teams to see how the altitude is impacting their athletes. The company also serves other sports, like swimming. The British and Dutch swim teams have worked with HYPO2 many times, to name a couple.

HYPO2 is also a business, and Sean Anthony, the CEO and founder, handles that aspect. Anthony travels to other countries to attend athletic symposiums and forums to promote Flagstaff as an altitude training site.

“It’s really important to keep Flagstaff on the map, to attend those sort of things and represent not just HYPO2, but represent the region in terms of being an altitude training mecca,” Anthony said. “It’s really just preaching the gospel to people in terms of touting the benefits and advantages of not only using altitude, but using HYPO2 in order to cater to the needs of those athletes coming to altitude. It’s our way of keeping Flagstaff on the map.”

Anthony got his start working in the business of altitude training when he joined the Center for High Altitude Training at NAU in 1996.

The Center for High Altitude Training, which opened in 1994 and was eventually designated a United States Olympic Training Site, played a key role in helping promote Flagstaff in the world of athletics. According to the Center, 213 Olympic and Paralympic medals were won by athletes who trained there since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Anthony worked there until the Center for High Altitude Training shut down in 2009 after funding was cut off. That’s when HYPO2 was formed, where Anthony has continued the mission of the Center for High Altitude Training. By making the switch and removing the constraints that came with public funding, Anthony said the decision has benefitted all involved.

“It really was to privatize the operations of the Center for High Altitude Training, to take it away from the university in a setting where it was a private entity that we could just do a lot more for the athletes,” Anthony said. “And it really ended up being a win-win-win.

“The university won because they no longer incurred the costs of running a program, but still got all the revenue from all of the teams that we would bring to campus. The teams won because we would be able to provide a lot more for them than we could as a university department in terms of providing a vast array of support services that were very difficult to deliver. And then we as an entity won because it made more financial sense. We could actually make more money as a private entity. And if you’re in business, you gotta make money.”

Simply put, any sports federation that wants to come to Flagstaff to do a cycle of altitude training will most likely deal with HYPO2, or at least cross paths with the organization.

HYPO2 will help coordinate logistics, like setting up housing options and providing services ranging from nutrition to chiropractic work. The company has been instrumental over the past decade in helping maintain Flagstaff’s status as an elite location for altitude training.