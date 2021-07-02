Hopi's Baker, a cross country legend, named to National High School Hall of Fame

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I remember when I graduated college, I would take the bus from here in Arizona to go to school here in Kansas and Oklahoma. On my way home I’d always tell myself I’m never going to ride a bus again. I’m going to fly, I’m going to take a train. And for, what, 36 years now I’ve been riding a bus every weekend. Every weekend with 30-something kids,” Baker said.

Baker was raised in the Hopi village of Tewa and was a track star at Winslow high school, winning the 1-mile state championship. Being raised in a village of about 500 people and taking on the challenge of running, Baker said he relates to many of the kids from similar backgrounds who attend Hopi now.

His tribe has a history of running, and Baker mentioned that many of the students have running in their genes. He said a major goal as a coach is to help his kids find their “purpose” in life.

He models himself after a high school coach that helped him find his own purpose.

“I remember he met me in the locker room, getting right up in my face, and he told me, ‘You’re not a basketball player, you’re not a football player,’ because I played those sports. He said, ‘You’re a runner and you’re going to make it in running, no matter where it will take you. And I always remember that, and since that day I followed that,” Baker said.