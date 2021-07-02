Hopi's Baker, a cross country legend, named to National High School Hall of Fame

Hopi cross country head coach Rickey Baker, one of the most decorated high school running coaches in the United States, was honored as one of the 12 latest members of the National High School Hall of Fame.
Baker was inducted to the 2021 Class as part of the NFHS’ 102nd annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. Each inductee was honored for their success in high school athletics and other extracurricular activities. The winners were selected in March of 2020, but COVID-19 precautions limited in-person activities and the ceremony was postponed.
He became the coach at Hopi in 1987. Beginning three years later, Baker’s Hopi boys cross country teams rattled off 27 consecutive state titles.
The most dominant win came in 1999, when the Bruins finished with a perfect 15 points. That meant his five scoring runners finished in the top five spots in the championship race, an accomplishment that has not been repeated in Arizona since. Beside the cross country team, he coached the girls cross country team, boys basketball and girls and boys track and field.
Sitting at the podium in the NFHS’s celebratory press conference, he made no mention of his streak of victories. Rather, he reflected on the many relationships he formed with the student-athletes.
Many of the best conversations -- be they encouragement before a big race to calm nerves or simply talking about school and life -- happened on the bus to away competitions.
“I remember when I graduated college, I would take the bus from here in Arizona to go to school here in Kansas and Oklahoma. On my way home I’d always tell myself I’m never going to ride a bus again. I’m going to fly, I’m going to take a train. And for, what, 36 years now I’ve been riding a bus every weekend. Every weekend with 30-something kids,” Baker said.
Baker was raised in the Hopi village of Tewa and was a track star at Winslow high school, winning the 1-mile state championship. Being raised in a village of about 500 people and taking on the challenge of running, Baker said he relates to many of the kids from similar backgrounds who attend Hopi now.
His tribe has a history of running, and Baker mentioned that many of the students have running in their genes. He said a major goal as a coach is to help his kids find their “purpose” in life.
He models himself after a high school coach that helped him find his own purpose.
“I remember he met me in the locker room, getting right up in my face, and he told me, ‘You’re not a basketball player, you’re not a football player,’ because I played those sports. He said, ‘You’re a runner and you’re going to make it in running, no matter where it will take you. And I always remember that, and since that day I followed that,” Baker said.
After coaching numerous successful teams and leading the Hopi boys cross country program to a record that will likely stand for decades, even entering the Hall of Fame, Baker is still going strong.
“You think about retirement, but you still don’t want to. You want to take it a little further. I try to think to myself, ‘I’m still young,’ and whoever takes over the program after this, I will be there to help that individual,” he said.
As coaches did before him, Baker is not done inspiring his student-athletes to be their best. If running, and then coaching the sport, was his, he hopes that the competition of cross country and the lessons learned along the way would be valuable for those he coaches.