Home woes continue: NAU men's hoops falls to 0-6 at home after loss to Montana State

The Bobcats won their seventh straight game and are in sole possession of first place in the Big Sky Conference at 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the Big Sky as the lone unbeaten Big Sky team left standing.

Northern Arizona meanwhile is trending in the opposite direction two games after a surprise comeback win at Montana last week.

Northern Arizona's record drops to 4-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. But most notably, the Lumberjacks haven't won a game in Flagstaff, sitting at 0-6 at home in the Rolle Activity Center. The last time the team started as bad or worse was the five-win 2017-18 season.

That season the Lumberjacks lost to Embry-Riddle at home, later beat San Diego Christian -- two non-Division I teams -- and it took until Feb. 22, 2018, for the Lumberjacks to get a win over a D-I team at home when they beat Sacramento State. The win over Sac State was the only home win against a D-I team that season for Northern Arizona, which went 2-10 at home in 2017-18.

The Lumberjacks have four more chances to get a home win this year, but even if the they win all four their home record would be under .500 at 4-6. With games against Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and Portland State, getting the elusive home win is looking more and more difficult.