Hofstetter's hat trick paces Basis Flagstaff soccer in victory over Page

The 18th-ranked Basis Flagstaff Yeti soccer team got a hat trick from senior Evan Hofstetter and defeated No. 19 Page, 4-2, at Cromer Elementary Thursday.

Yeti coach Brendan Personale said he was amazed by his team's performance, especially the way his team worked together to push its record to 4-3 (3-3 North) in an important region match at home.

“We have been struggling playing together as a team in the last few games,” Personale said. “Today we played together as a team and the chemistry was there. Every goal was assisted, and that was something we did not have all season. So all-in-all it was a great win for us."

The Yeti got an early lead in the first period when Hofstetter scored the first goal in the match off an assist from Grant Cernohous. Hofstetter scored a second time midway though the first half with an assist from Macabe Wood, giving the Yeti a 2-0 lead.

“It was nice to get a lead to start the game because we came off from a bad game, so it was nice to get an early goal,” Hofstetter said. “The second goal is my favorite goal of the season so far and probably the best team play of the season. I passed it to Macabe, then he passed it back to me and I got the finish."

However, the Sand Devils got back into the game with a goal by Daniel Backwell to cut the lead to 2-1 going into the break.

Midway through the second period Hofstetter completed the hat trick with another assist by Cernohous, giving the Yetis a 3-1 lead. Moments later Cernohous would finally get his first goal of the match, with the assist from Hofstetter to take a three-goal advantage.

The Sand Devils answered with a goal by Ethan Woods to cut the lead to 4-2.

Hofstetter credited his performance to that of the team's offense.

“I give props to my team, who were able to get the ball past the defense and it allowed me to score,” Hofstetter said. “Today was a great team effort and I am proud of my teammates."

“I know how fast Evan is and he is going to get every ball I pass to him, so I knew if I got a good touch on the ball he would get it though the net,” Cernohous added. “I was able to get two shots on goal, but I could not get the goals because their goalkeeper was not easy to score off, so luckily Evan was able to give me a good pass and I was able to score the goal."

Hofstetter and Cernohous both agreed that the Sand Devils goalkeeper is the best one they have faced all season.

Personale said he was impressed by the way Hofstetter and Cernohous performed together.

“Evan really likes to copy the number off his jersey,” Personale said. “He is infatuated with those hat tricks and he always sets the tone on our offense for us every game and once he does that he opens everything else up."

Personale also said that Cernohous really crushed it on the field and played fast. When he does that, Personale said, he is close to being unstoppable.

Basis Flagstaff will conclude the regular season with a road match at Ash Fork on Tuesday.