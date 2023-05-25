Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This was a banner year for athletics in our local schools.

With the end of the spring season, it's come to a close.

Whether it was new champions, old ones, surprises, the oh-so-close finishers and everything else, the city kept pushing out new contenders every season.

At the high school level there were 19 teams named region or section champions, 23 athletes earning player of the year awards in their respective regions or sections, 33 all-conference players and 38 teams that made their respective postseasons. There were even three runner-up finishers, including The Northland Prep Academy softball team and Flagstaff boys tennis squad that both reached the championship round for the first time in their histories.

Many individuals placed well in their respective sports at the state level, too.

And, to cap it off, there were nine individual or team champions crowned, with each of the four area high schools earning at least one.

The Northland Prep Spartans girls soccer team won its fifth title in six years in the fall, just weeks separated from the Flagstaff girls cross country team and senior Mia Hall both ending the season with team and individual gold medals. The Eagles cross country boys weren’t far behind, finishing second after winning the season before.

The Flagstaff mountain biking team stood atop the podium for the second consecutive year, too.

Coconino senior Cooper French won his third consecutive Division III wrestling title. The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team won its first state championship in 31 years, and first under 4A Conference coach of the year Tyrone Johnson, after falling in the same game a year prior.

Then Basis Flagstaff senior Evan Hofstetter capped his varsity career with three divisional titles in the spring for track and field.

Each program had title aspirations at the beginning of the year and had contended in the past. But it didn’t make the moment any less special.

“This day means everything for them," Eagles cross country coach Trina Painter said after the girls won their championship in November. "There’s obviously a history at Flag High, but each team is different. It’s a fresh start every year. They’ve had some bumps, they’ve had some injuries, but they pulled it together today and all ran superior races, and I couldn’t ask for anything better."

For some of the runner-up squads, just getting to the big dance was an accomplishment.

“I don’t think we ever let ourselves think that we would do it during the year,” Spartans softball manager Betty Dean said ahead of the 2A Conference title contest.

“I was expecting us to go deep, but definitely not here. It’s been a pleasant surprise,” Eagles boys tennis junior Rowan Hawkins said of the team’s run to the D-II final.

And then there’s the college athletics scene.

Northern Arizona men’s cross country won another NCAA championship in the fall, highlighting what would prove a special academic year.

As a school, Northern Arizona boasted eight postseason conference titles -- six in cross country and track and field combined, one in swimming and diving, and one in women’s soccer.

Perhaps the most surprising was the women’s soccer team rebounding from going winless in their first 11 matches against D-I opponents -- and having their coach placed on administrative leave -- to ending the season with a 7-1 mark in conference play to be named Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament champions.

“I think it’s a lifetime experience. If we get to do that again one day I’d be super thankful, but just being in that, going through the adversity that we went through and accomplishing the goal was unbelievable,” Lumberjacks coach Alan Berrios said of winning the conference tournament.

The Lumberjacks also had five teams finish as runner-ups in their respective conference postseasons. Basketball was one of the main shockers, especially the men’s team, which underperformed early in its season.

The Lumberjacks women, meanwhile, put together a win streak at the end of the regular season to sneak into the No. 1 seed after returning two of their five starters from the season prior. They reached the Big Sky Conference tournament title game before running into a Sacramento State Hornets team that simply played better in a one-game sample.

Northern Arizona played in back-to-back conference championship games, and will likely compete for more in the coming years.

The men also put together one of their best runs in recent history. After losing 10 conference games by five points or fewer, and a few buzzer-beating plays that left them on the wrong side of the SportsCenter Top-10, the Lumberjacks got a bit of revenge.

"Nobody wants to play us right now," Lumberjacks guard Liam Lloyd said following the finale of the regular season. Whether that confidence was warranted or not, the Lumberjacks at least showed outwardly that they were excited to see what they could do in the tournament.

The No. 9 Lumberjacks in the 10-team tournament went on to dispatch Idaho before pulling off upsets over No. 1 Eastern Washington and No. 4 Montana. Notably, freshman guard Oakland Fort hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from a distance that Big Sky alumnus Damain Lillard would have been proud of to upset the Eagles and reach the semifinals.

The Lumberjacks ultimately fell to an overpowering Montana State Bobcats group that has now won back-to-back titles. But Northern Arizona showed some real guts and could be solid moving forward.

Women’s golf and both the men’s and women’s tennis teams finished second in their respective postseasons.

Even Coconino Community College cross country boasted an NJCAA Division II national champion in Hayley Burns, as both the men’s and women’s squads made the championship race in Florida in their first eligible season.

Athletes and coaches use the word “potential” frequently.

While often it can be used as a crutch for underperforming teams and athletes who believe they have the skill to play better despite results showing otherwise, I believe many of the Flagstaff-area teams played up to their potential this academic year. Many maxed out every bit of luck and talent needed to succeed.

Of course, a few things have to go a group’s way to end on top.

If Fort misses the 3 from far beyond NBA range -- the usual result from shooting from that far at the buzzer -- the Lumberjacks men’s basketball team surprises nobody with an early exit.

If a penalty kick goes wrong for the Northern Arizona women’s soccer team, the turnaround season is nice but doesn’t result in a conference championship.

If Hall’s ailing leg injury is just a bit worse, maybe she’s unable to finish the race in front and push the Eagles to a championship.

One mistake in the tournament, and French could have Coconino’s best wrestling career in its history finish with a dud.

The point is, sports fans can “what if” their way through the history of each team, spewing hypotheticals about a point here, a miss there, a close call from an official to swing a contest or any number of factors.

Sometimes, things just go your way.

Call it luck, magic, fortune, an overabundance of talent or whatever, but it appears, for about a year, that Flagstaff had it.