TEMPE -- Northland Prep Academy was just a couple plays away from bringing home Flagstaff’s first high school softball championship Friday.

The No. 3 Spartans ended their season with a 4-3 loss to No. 8 Horizon Honors in the 2A Conference state title game at Alberta J. Farrington Softball Stadium on the Arizona State University Campus. It was Northland Prep’s first time reaching a state championship contest.

Tied 3-3 in the seventh inning, the Eagles scored a run on an error to score the run that would ultimately decide the championship contest. The Spartans could not answer back, despite seniors Bella Giurlanda and Reannan Butler reaching second and first base, respectively, in the bottom of the frame.

The game was a pitcher’s duel between Spartans sophomore Kianna Butler and Horizon Honors senior Lucy Holweger. Kianna Butler struck out 13 batters, and gave up just six hits, while Holweger struck out seven and allowed seven hits, but the Eagles did just enough to scrape by with the title.

“We knew it was going to be a great game. They’ve got a great pitcher, and we’ve got a great pitcher. We knew it would be toe-to-toe, but it just didn’t go our way,” Spartans manager Betty Dean said.

While the Spartans’ historic run fell just short, Horizon Honors celebrated its own miracle journey. In four rounds, the Eagles pulled off three upsets en route to the title.

“We were the eighth seed in this tournament, so to come out and beat the top seed, the 4-seed, and then the 3, I’m so impressed with this team. I can’t even express what this means in words,” Holweger said.

Despite both pitchers finishing with solid performances, the Eagles and Spartans both scored in the first inning. Horizon Honors struck in the top of the frame.

Holweger hit a fly ball that, on a normal day, might have been a routine catch for an out. However, the ball was lost in the stadium lights, and fell safely to the ground. All the while Holweger sprinted around the bases, finishing with an inside-the-park home run.

The play was the first of a few times the Spartans struggled to field balls with the light shining on the field.

“It was tough the first couple innings, even though we practiced under the lights, it’s still different in a game situation with all the hype of this game and the crowd cheering and everything,” Dean said, “and there were a few that were a little confusing.”

Northland Prep sophomore Audre Wilson responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning. When Kianna Butler drew a walk, Wilson sprinted from second base to third for a steal. Then, on an errant throw, she tried to make it home. She was tagged at the plate, though, and Horizon Honors celebrated what was initially called an out that ended the inning. However, after a brief talk, the umpire crew determined that Wilson was obstructed at third base, and awarded her a run to tie the game at 1-1.

Horizon scored two more runs in the top of the third inning, while the Spartans put up one run in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from senior Christianna Janisse to cut the deficit to 3-2.

From that point, Kianna Butler started a streak of dominance in the circle. Between the fourth and sixth inning, she allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters.

“I changed my mindset. It was just me and the catcher Bella (Giurlanda), focused on each other. I wasn’t thinking about the batter anymore,” Kianna Butler said.

“It’s amazing how tough she is. She always fought back,” Dean added.

Northland Prep tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Giurlanda hit a double, and Reannan Butler slapped a hit to bring her home.

The Eagles scored their final run in the top of the seventh and Holweger ended the game with a strikeout as Horizon Honors stormed the pitcher’s circle in jubilation.

The loss was a tough one for the Spartans, as many were emotional after getting so close to glory. Northland Prep may have more shots at a championship in the future, though. The Spartans will graduate just three seniors from the starting lineup, and four total.

With a young roster, Dean believes being on this stage but losing will be a motivator moving forward.

“I hope they can see that they can do anything. It’s nice for them to get this opportunity, to get this experience, and we’ll see what we can do in the coming years,” she said.

The Spartans ended the season with a record of 18-2 (10-0 Central). They also were given the AIA Sportsmanship Award between the first and second inning, as voted on by the 2A Conference referees.