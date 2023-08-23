Quarterback Kai Millner produced an all-time highlight during his final high school game.

Now he and several of his former Gilbert Higley teammates hope to bring some of that pizzazz to the Lumberjacks.

In the early stages of a 50-14 win over Glendale Mountain Ridge to end the 2020 fall season, Millner led the Knights down the field for a touchdown. On the ensuing two-point conversion, he caught the snap out of the shotgun and faked a handoff.

But, unlike most play-action passes, Millner didn’t turn around to attempt a throw. Instead, he kept his body facing the opposite end of the field. He, without looking, lobbed the ball backward over his head to a teammate standing open in the end zone as the defense looked dumbfounded.

The play went viral on social media, and even was featured on SportsCenter.

This TD play call was disrespectful 😅(via @KotgMedia) pic.twitter.com/BgTylejnMs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2020

Three years later, Millner, now a recent transfer to Northern Arizona, recalled the play and chuckled.

“I think about it a lot. Sometimes it gets brought up and we talk about how crazy it was, so it’s fun to look back on,” he said.

“It was all over TV and Twitter and everything,” added Lumberjacks receiver Elijah Taylor, who also played football at Higley High School. “I already graduated, but I was hyped when I saw it. That’s my quarterback.”

The pair of teammates have bonded over many shared successes in their younger years. In Flagstaff, with five offensive skill players on the roster from Higley, it feels like that tradition continued.

When Millner transferred this offseason after two years at Cal, he joined Higley products Taylor, receiver Isaiah Eastman, receiver Coleman Owen and running back Draycen Hall.

Hall was Northern Arizona's leading rusher last season, recording 589 yards on the ground and also catching 50 passes for 344. Owen led the Lumberjacks in receiving yards with 690 as well.

Taylor was a special teams captain and started the final few games on offense.

Meanwhile, Eastman is an offseason transfer from South Dakota School of Mines, where he was named to the 2022 RMAC All-Conference Second Team.

Thinking of the quantity of offensive players from Higley now at Northern Arizona, offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad could only laugh.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

The connection started years back when Eddy Zubey, Higley’s longtime coach, was a graduate assistant at Arizona State. Pflugrad’s father and former Northern Arizona assistant, Robin Pflugrad, was on the Sun Devils’ staff at the same time.

The Lumberjacks also had Junior Taylor coaching the receivers group for the past few seasons. He moved on to a job with the New York Jets after the 2022 campaign, but not before his nephew, Elijah, had played a couple years in Flagstaff.

And, simply, there's a lot of local offensive talent coming from the school just a few hours south of town. Higley has been one of the top offenses for several years, and even won the 5A Conference state tournament championship in the fall of 2022.

Now, the group of five each looks to continue producing for the Lumberjacks.

“They’re going to be a major part of what we do offensively,” Aaron Pflugrad said.

The Lumberjacks have not officially named a starting quarterback, but Millner is one of the players on the top of the heap. Northern Arizona extended him a scholarship offer when he was a sophomore. It took a circuitous route, but a few years later he’s in Flagstaff.

“He’s a poised guy with great experience,” Aaron Pflugrad said. “And he’s already built great relationships with everyone. When he’s back there, you can see all the players are comfortable.”

Kai Millner to Jamal Glaspie could prove a big connection this year. Here it’s good for a solid gain pic.twitter.com/Db4fl7k2Qu — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 19, 2023

Having connections from his high school days helps, too. He was a few years younger than Owen and Hall, but idolized them.

“My freshman year, watching Draycen just absolutely torch defenses was huge. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona. And then Coleman’s athleticism was great, too. And they were great leaders, so I always looked up to them,” Millner said.

Elijah Taylor has also become a regular presence with the offense.

Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said Elijah Taylor has had one of the best camps of the receivers. But being a contributor offensively didn’t come easily.

“When I first came up here, I was at the bottom of the depth chart,” Elijah Taylor said.

He just had to find a way to get on the field. He became one of the team’s top special teams players, particularly on the punt unit.

“They always told me to get onto special teams, so I took real control of that. I was a captain on special teams, and I really liked it. It was a chance to prove myself,” he said.

Then things started going his way.

“He was trying to just get on the bus,” Aaron Pflugrad said. “When you’re trying to get in the mix, you have to stand out in some way. He proved himself there. Then when we had a few injuries, he stepped in at wideout and started some games for us.”

He ended up playing more frequently on offense, and eventually scored a touchdown in a win over Idaho State on Oct. 22, 2022.

He hopes to start more this season, both on special teams and offense. Mostly, each of the Higley graduates hopes the offense can hum as a whole.

Now the group has reconnected, and each of the five players have stood out on the field at different moments of fall camp.

It’s unlikely Ball and Pflugrad will allow Millner to throw an blind over-his-head pass again, but there could be a few other highlights if things go right.

“We’ve already had a couple touchdowns and some big plays, and it’s just a celebration,” Millner said.

Northern Arizona begins its 2023 season with a game at the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Sept. 2.