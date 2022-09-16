Hightower playing well in return as Lumberjacks football to host Hawks in home opener Saturday

Kamdan Hightower didn’t take long to make his return to the Lumberjacks felt by teammates and opponents.

The Northern Arizona defensive back, after missing all but two games of the 2021 fall season with a leg injury, has started in both of the team’s games this season and leads the defense with 17 tackles.

He played in the shortened spring season but couldn’t compete in what was set to be his first full campaign in the fall. Finally experiencing the beginning of his first full season as a redshirt freshman, he has become an instantly productive player in the defensive backfield.

“It means so much to me -- as an athlete this is what we do, what we focus on. So I was able to learn a lot being off the field in terms of leadership aspects and learning the game. But it is so much fun to finally be back on the field,” Hightower said.

Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said Hightower started to look like his old self -- the hard-hitting graduate from Scottsdale Chaparral High School who returned an interception for a touchdown in his first game with the Lumberjacks -- this spring period.

He has provided an excellent addition to a veteran defense.

“He’s extremely smart. His football IQ is off the chain. He gets people lined up, he studies tape, he knows what the opponent’s trying to do. And he’s got good size, great feet and he’s becoming a physical football player. He’s just the total package,” Ball said.

It took a few moments in his first practices and games to be comfortable again, but Hightower appears to be fully present, both physically and mentally.

“Obviously coming off a season of not playing too much, the nerves were a little high,” Hightower said. “But once I was able to get out there and get a few hits in and get a drive in, I felt good. It felt natural again. I feel great now.”

Home opener

Made it to NAU football today, as the Lumberjacks prepare for their home opener against North Dakota this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NY9yOZQEiC — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 14, 2022

Following a 10-3 win at Sam Houston last week, Northern Arizona will host North Dakota for its home opener Saturday.

North Dakota is ranked 22nd in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, giving Northern Arizona a chance to earn its first win over a ranked opponent since 2018.

Sam Houston, which is making its transition to FBS and thus couldn’t be ranked in the FCS poll, was the 2021 spring FCS champion and likely would have been in contention for a national title this year, though. So, a road win at that powerhouse felt like a ranked victory -- though it didn’t show up that way on paper.

“I think it’s just the first step, and we keep improving from here,” center Jalen Hooper said. "It’s something that hasn’t happened in a long time, and I think it shows that we’re going in the right direction as a program."

Now, after taking down the Bearkats, Ball placed the score 17-10 on the walls of the locker room. The number symbolizes a lot to the returning roster.

It was the result of Northern Arizona’s loss at Northern Colorado in 2021, a game removed from a historic win against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

The score symbolizes that the players can’t start celebrating too early.

“It’s a reminder of one of our failures from last season," Hooper said. "We went out and beat a Pac-12 team and got too high, and we lost to a team we shouldn’t have. It’s a reminder that just because we won one big game, we aren’t just going to win every single game now, so we have to keep preparing like we did the week before."

“We always talk about adversity, and how most people think of it in a negative context. But sometimes when you get a big win, being able to handle success is also adversity. So now that’s kind of our attitude, like not being complacent and building on top of what we did last week,” Hightower added.

Even though they aren’t thinking too much about the win over the Bearkats anymore, there were some positives to take into Saturday’s game in the Walkup Skydome.

One was the rushing production, especially late in the game. Northern Arizona totaled just 69 yards on the ground, but much of the movement came at a crucial time. With 5:30 left to play, up 10-3, the Lumberjacks had the ball on their own 1-yard line. They moved the ball -- finishing with 34 rushing yards on the drive -- and kept the clock running to be able to kneel out the game in the final seconds.

Northern Arizona’s lone touchdown also came on a short run up the middle by quarterback RJ Martinez. Though the final numbers weren’t up to the standard the Lumberjacks expected, they were able to push forward for important gains at the goal line and in fourth-and-short situations consistently.

Much of that production came from the offensive line, which is at its healthiest in a few seasons.

“We have a lot of chemistry up front because a lot of us have been playing next to each other for a long time, and I think even the guys behind us are ready,” Hooper said.

With Hooper at center, veterans PJ Poutasi and Jonas Leader played the inside guard spots. And redshirt freshmen Caiden Miles and Andrew Mason were productive at the two tackle positions.

"They did a great job -- which allowed us to keep Jonas and PJ in the middle at guard. We thought if those guys would hold up at tackle on the outside, we would be able to keep those guys inside the whole game," Ball said. "We didn't run the ball great, but at the end we were able to keep those two guys inside and be able to move the football when we needed to. Those two young tackles, they are going to be great players; we are really pleased with where they are at."

Now the Lumberjacks, out for the chance to boast a winning record for the first time since a 3-2 finish to the 2021 spring season, have to put everything together against North Dakota.

“The whole team since January has been working on finishing. We lacked that last season, and we are trying to change that this year,” Hooper said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Hawks is set for 1 p.m.