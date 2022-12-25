High School Sports Year in Review: Championships won, records broken

There were plenty of storylines from local high schools in 2022. With titles earned, records broken and more, local fans were treated to several special moments.

Here's a look at the top 10 stories from local high school sports throughout the year:

Hall for the gold

Flagstaff senior Mia Hall led the way for the Eagles with a second consecutive individual state cross country title, finishing the 5K course with a time of 18:50.7. Hall missed the sectional race due to some nagging pain, so overcoming the issue and defending her title was special.

“This meant maybe even a little more, because I was injured the last three weeks,” Hall said. “So this was my first time actually running. It’s still hurting, so I’ve been getting a lot of physical therapy the last three days. It was a lot of work, and being able to run and break through was good.”

The Eagles claimed a Division II state championship on the girls side after placing second last year. Flagstaff scored just 48 points, 96 better than second-place Desert Mountain. This year’s championship was the Eagles’ 18th in team history and the 16th since 2000.

“This day means everything for them," Eagles coach Trina Painter said. "There’s obviously a history at Flag High, but each team is different. It’s a fresh start every year. They’ve had some bumps, they’ve had some injuries, but they pulled it together today and all ran superior races, and I couldn’t ask for anything better."

Spartans dynasty

The Northland Prep Spartans finished off an undefeated season with a 2-0 win over Chino Valley in the girls soccer fall state tournament in Mesa.

Northland Prep lifted the gold ball for the fifth time in six years. The Spartans fell, 1-0, in the 2021 championship to the same Chino Valley Cougars, making this year’s title serve as a bit of revenge.

The win also served to validate the current group of talented players. Without the graduating class of two years prior that ushered the girls to four titles in a row, it felt special for the new leaders to go out on top.

“The last state championship -- a lot of the juniors -- they were there, but we had a great team, so a lot of them weren’t the starters. This is their team now, and it feels like the first time,” co-coach Keith Hovis said.

Senior Hannah Petrucci, a team captain who led the Spartans in points all season, scored both goals.

“I’ve had that goal in my mind since last year, and I’ve decided that if it was up to me I wasn’t going to miss,” Petrucci said. “I’ve gotta give thanks to my team for setting me up perfectly to finish.”

Staying on track

Four Flagstaff-area high school athletes took first place in various events at the state track and field meets in Mesa in May.

One athlete from each of Flagstaff's four schools that has an athletic varsity program came away with gold. Flagstaff junior Mia Hall dominated the Division II 3,200-meter championship race, finishing with a time of 10:39.52.

D-III Coconino senior Matt Reber won the high jump with an effort of 6 foot, 4 inches.

Northland Prep junior Lukas Pico also won the high jump, finishing with a score of 6-03 in the D-IV championships. Basis Flagstaff senior Brian Hofstetter rounded out the title-winning performances with victory in the D-IV 800m race, clocking a 1:57.54.

Like riding a bike

The Flagstaff mountain biking team won the Arizona Cycling Association High School Division I state championship in Fort Huachuca.

The Eagles claimed their second consecutive title, scoring 4,167 points total for the season. Prescott came in second with a score of 3,896. Northland Prep Academy finished fourth (3,823), while Coconino (3,333) took seventh and Basis Flagstaff (2,527) earned 11th place out of 15 D-I teams.

Flagstaff riders Mckenna Maloney and Keegan Field finished first in the boys and girls varsity races, respectively. Maloney rode the 16.4-mile course in a time of 1:20:02, and Field finished the 20.5-mile course in a time of 1:22:06.

Eagles freshman Lily Sabol also earned first in the freshman girls race, riding the freshman-level, 12.3-mile course with a time of 1:08:00.

Fierce French

Coconino wrestler Cooper French won his second consecutive state title, defeating Canyon Del Oro's Charles Croci in the title match.

French pinned Croci in two minutes and 47 seconds in the bout, taking advantage of his opponent's mistake to put him on his back.

“It didn’t really register to me that I won the state title until after I got my hand raised and was walking off the mat. Then it kinda hit me,” French said.

He earned the Daily Sun’s wrestling athlete of the year award.

“Cooper is just rare, pure and simple," said Mike Schmieder, the longtime Panthers wrestling coach. "A lot of different aspects, from his athleticism to his love of competing, just make him really unique and refreshing. He just wants to compete.”

Chase Field contest

Coconino and Flagstaff played a crosstown rivalry baseball game that would have been exciting on its own, just over 100 miles away in April. The Panthers rallied to defeat the Eagles, 4-3, at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“This venue, this ballclub against a team like Flag High and what coach (Mike) DoBosh has done with them for so many years, it’s just something you can’t put into words,” Panthers manager Mike Sifling said.

“That was one of the funnest games I’ve played,” added junior Panthers pitcher Jacob Clouse. "Coach told us that obviously we’re going to be in shock, standing around in awe of the field -- which we all were 100%. I still am, but when it’s game time we’d better go, because the bases are the same size, the ball is the same size and it’s another baseball game."

Sophomore Hayden Mickelson hit an RBI single to drive in his brother, Quinn Mickelson, to take the lead. Clouse finished the game with a save.

Eagles fly higher

What proved to be a historic season for the Flagstaff girls basketball team fell just one game short of ultimate glory in February, as the No. 5 Eagles lost 65-48 to the second-seeded Salpointe Catholic Lancers in the 4A Conference state tournament title game.

It was the Eagles’ first championship appearance in 30 years, and the first for long-tenured coach Tyrone Johnson.

“It didn’t end how we wanted but you still enjoy the moment getting here. We had great crowd support. There were former players that flew in just to see the program; that’s awesome. This was an amazing experience,” Johnson said.

Days at the beach

The Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team reached its first Division II state tournament title match in program history with a 4-1 win over No. 3 Valley Christian in the semifinals in April in Queen Creek.

The Eagles reached the championship round with a record of 15-0 before falling to Salpointe Catholic in the final.

“The girls came out and played their hearts out, and it didn’t go how we wanted, but I’m still really proud of them,” Eagles coach Beth Haglin said. “They were disappointed because they’re competitive. But they also knew that they needed to be proud of what they accomplished. Second place, it stinks because we came to win, but it’s pretty darn good.”

Seniors Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond also reached the championship in the individual tournament.

The duo enjoyed the experience, their final ride together.

“It was definitely my favorite season,” Bond said. “It’s crazy being seniors and playing with all of our buddies we have grown up with and building these relationships.

“It was exciting, especially because it’s the farthest we’ve ever gone,” added Nez. "And it being senior year, to get that far was really fun. Even though we didn’t win, it was still great."

Tso in the circle

Coming into the spring 2022 season, Coconino freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso had expectations of making an immediate impact at the varsity level.

In her first year of high school softball, she not only performed extremely well but dominated at times. Tso pitched 164 innings her freshman season, recorded 287 strikeouts and allowed just 38 earned runs. Her strikeout total was good for third in the 4A Conference. She threw four no-hitters, including two perfect games, and was named the Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year.

The 4A Panthers went 17-5, won the Grand Canyon Region with an 11-2 mark and earned the No. 5 seed for the state tournament. Much of their success came from defense and pitching, with Tso as a leader in the circle.

“It was really fun to experience,” Tso said. “High school ball is fun and I get to represent my hometown and community.”

An arm for records

Flagstaff freshman quarterback Chase Brown, making his first ever start on the varsity football squad, threw for six touchdown passes to set a school record, and the Eagles defeated the Rio Rico Hawks, 59-12, at the Walkup Skydome in September.

“It feels unreal, honestly. I was just going in here trying to give the team the best chance to win possible. It’s great to break the record, but I’m just happy we won,” Brown said.

Brown’s performance was the highlight of Flagstaff’s best scoring output since a 62-0 win over Cortez in 2017. The Eagles got three receiving touchdowns from senior Jake Weidinger and two from senior Holden Sena.