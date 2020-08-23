High school sports officials face uncertainty, different environment when games start

But that widely dispersed area poses a bit of a travel issue for refs who generally choose to make the long road trips together in an effort to save money on gas, and to make it easier on themselves.

"That's a concern, especially for football when you're potentially pilling five guys in a car," Gillespie said. " ... It is going to weigh on their minds. When you are driving two hours by yourself after a football game and it's 10, 12 o'clock at night, I think they may take that chance and ride with someone else because it is unpractical. In Phoenix that is easy to do, everybody driving separately."

With 21 Native American Reservation schools canceling fall sports -- as well as Page near the border of the Reservation -- so far, that makes it a bit easier on Gillespie and his officials in a sense for travel. That takes away some of the longer trips, but there is still some concern over ability for many to travel safely.

Waiting to see

With a few states going ahead and starting sports already, Gillespie said he is keeping an eye on Utah specifically going forward to see how things pan out. While he awaits that, the AIA is set to meet with its sports medicine advisory committee Monday.