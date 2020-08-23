High school sports officials face uncertainty, different environment when games start

Utah opened high school football last week; Alabama is going forward and playing after opening this weekend and with Arizona still a few weeks out from the start of the fall season, there are some lingering question marks.
One in particular, how exactly will officiating look here in Flagstaff and the rest of Arizona?
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released hyper-specific guidelines and protocols for schools to abide by. Some for media members -- who are asked to keep to the end zone in football and in specific areas in the stands -- and others for schools to keep in mind as sports begin to start in the coming weeks.
It is up to each school district if fans will be allowed at all, or in some capacity. Referees are being asked to wear masks when on campus, but aren't required during competition unless an individual chooses to do so.
But even with the guidelines, the pandemic has already hit some of the officials in northern Arizona.
The numbers
According to Mike Gillespie, who is the area commissioner for officials in Flagstaff and most of northern Arizona including the Native American Reservation, he's had some officials decide to take a year off due to health concerns. People from many demographics are referees in the AIA, and some may be considered at high risk of getting COVID-19, leading to some deciding not to officiate for the year.
Some use officiating as their main source of income, some do so in retirement, and others as a supplemental income to their other jobs or while they are in college and going through school. In just the Flagstaff area, Gillespie said he has about 10 officials for volleyball, 80 for football and only two for fall soccer -- which he added is about normal for that sport.
"Football is pretty much about where I expected," Gillespie said during a phone interview Saturday morning. "I lost a couple of people but some of those were from attrition and moving out of the area -- not just because of the pandemic. ... Volleyball is down, which is kinda unexpected. Soccer is always tough. For some reason, soccer is always tough."
The pandemic and always-changing landscape aside, Gillespie said he always worries about having enough people to put on the striped uniform. But for now, he is confident in the numbers he has.
Gillespie also pulls and recruits college students from the NAU intramural leagues that, in normal circumstances, are running at the about the same time school starts. Those leagues aren't running right now due to restrictions, taking away a crop of young refs.
Gillespie did say he saw all of his Northern Arizona University students who ref, at least those who didn't graduate, come back and commit to reffing -- which helps offset the loss of those who are sitting out due to concerns.
"I am always worried whether some take a year off or not," Gillespie said. "Flagstaff is a pretty transient community when it comes to people, especially in the sports world compared to other communities where you got plenty of people."
Sport-to-sport differences
Each sport has its own differences that officials are going to have to think about going forward.
With volleyball being an indoor sport, Gillespie noted that could have caused some to choose to avoid the sport. While football, being outdoor, looks a bit better to some officials.
Refs can even social distance easier in some sports over others. In soccer, usually one or two refs patrol the sideline and just one is in the thick of the action between teams. Football is similar, but volleyball is tougher in the smaller space.
"It's a little easier to social distance in those games," Gillespie said. "Soccer for officials it is pretty easy to social distance. Football a little tougher; if there's a pile-up obviously you have to go and be a little closer. You are still able to distance though. Volleyball is OK, but it is indoors. That seems to be the key, that it is an indoor sport."
Gillespie noted the possibility of using electronic whistles, but that is fully up to each individual ref.
For football, usually the crew would meet in a locker room pre-game but now, according to the guidelines, will have to meet in parking lots or in an open area outside. Volleyball and soccer will be likely the same.
Gillespie noted some refs in football in the middle of the field may be asked to wear masks when possible, but that will likely come down to personal preference among individuals.
Travel adjustments
In the guidelines the AIA released in early August, officials are asked to avoid carpooling to contests. That is easier said than done for officials in northern Arizona.
Gillespie coordinates officials from as south as Parker, all the way east to Round Valley, as far north as Fredonia, and of course the Flagstaff surrounding area. He has one of the largest areas in terms of landmass to coordinate among the other AIA coordinators, but not quite the population as the Valley.
But that widely dispersed area poses a bit of a travel issue for refs who generally choose to make the long road trips together in an effort to save money on gas, and to make it easier on themselves.
"That's a concern, especially for football when you're potentially pilling five guys in a car," Gillespie said. " ... It is going to weigh on their minds. When you are driving two hours by yourself after a football game and it's 10, 12 o'clock at night, I think they may take that chance and ride with someone else because it is unpractical. In Phoenix that is easy to do, everybody driving separately."
With 21 Native American Reservation schools canceling fall sports -- as well as Page near the border of the Reservation -- so far, that makes it a bit easier on Gillespie and his officials in a sense for travel. That takes away some of the longer trips, but there is still some concern over ability for many to travel safely.
Waiting to see
With a few states going ahead and starting sports already, Gillespie said he is keeping an eye on Utah specifically going forward to see how things pan out. While he awaits that, the AIA is set to meet with its sports medicine advisory committee Monday.
"I am waiting to see what they come down with and how it's been working for them, because obviously we got till the end of September," Gillespie said. "I think we will have some ideas from the outside as to what is happening and how things are going. ... We have one official who moved to Utah from here, and I planned on reaching out to him to see how they've been handling it and how it is working out.
" ... It's going to be a different season for sure," he added, "and a different look."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
