High school football games to be broadcast live this fall

Coconino's Mike Lapsley

Coconino coach Mike Lapsley stands on the sideline during a football game in 2021.

Each of the Coconino and Flagstaff high school football games this season will be broadcast live.

KAFF Sports Network, operated by Great Circle Media, will stream video broadcasts through the NFHS Network feed of each home and away football game for both teams when the season begins in September, as well as basketball, and possibly volleyball and soccer games, too, when those respective seasons start. KAFF Country 93.5/AM 930 will simultaneously call the games on the radio.

There will be two teams: Dave Zorn and Reggie Eccelston on one contest, and broadcasters either from Northern Arizona University or others to broadcast the other contest.

"We're excited about this new venture. We've been working hard over the last few months to make sure this will look and sound great. Our goal is to be Flagstaff's version of ESPN Plus," Zorn said.

He added: "It's awesome that we will be able to cover every Flagstaff and Coconino football game, home and away on the NFHS Network platform, and bringing NAU's KJACK Radio along with us will be a great addition."

