High Country Running:Year in review celebrates this community’s resilience

I’m as eager as you are to shut the door on 2020, but first let’s take a look at how high country runners handled the year and its challenges:

Resilient you

Let’s start with you. Did you find yourself relying on running even more for fitness, mental health or the comfort of routine -- or maybe for all three? Did you explore new roads or trails? Did you set different goals and find creative ways to achieve them? Or even this: On a day when the complications of pandemic life threatened to overwhelm you, did you go for a run and come back stronger?

Local running, re-imagined

Our running groups adapted, some by hibernating, others by offering virtual activities or even the occasional group run that respected public health guidelines and gave people opportunities to socialize from a distance.

Team Run Flagstaff’s popular track workouts morphed into running challenges team members could complete on their own. Coach Mike Smith and others inspired the team via Zoom. TRF didn’t just survive, it thrived ... thanks to its creative leaders and team members.