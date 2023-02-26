The Verde Valley is a useful training ground for many high country runners.

The Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association explores Sedona trails on winter Saturdays when Flagstaff trails are icebound.

Elite local runners pursue a “sleep high, run low” strategy on Camp Verde roads.

And last April, you could have seen half a dozen Flagstaff Trail Divas crossing the bridge toward Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, wine cups cradled in careful fingers.

The field trip was sparked by Clarkdale resident and devoted Diva Jodi Imms, who invited the group downhill to experience the “Half-Corked 5K Run.” Imms, who often drives to Flagstaff on spring and summer Thursdays to join the Divas on their runs, wanted to show off her home trails.

“I thought the Divas would enjoy a fun event in lower altitude on the beautiful trails in Cottonwood, where we could all enjoy a glass of wine at the end,” Imms said.

The fun run starts at 4 p.m. Hey, it’s happy hour somewhere. Entrants carry a plastic wine cup full of water along a 5K-course into Old Town Cottonwood and out the road to Dead Horse Ranch, then back to the start in Riverfront Park.

The goal is to keep as much water in the glass as possible, because course organizers promise to replace it with locally produced wine at the end.

The Divas I race-walked with tested this theory by carefully conserving every ounce. When Sheri Young spilled a few drops, our shrieks of dismay startled the ravens perched in the Verde River’s giant cottonwoods.

Our 5K times may have been slow, but at the finish line, we proudly demonstrated that our glasses were full.

Tragically, when organizers replaced our water with wine (and our plastic cups with classy glass keepsakes), the pourers reduced our portions, remarking that they wanted us to get home safely!

I think they expected participants to actually run the course?!?

The 5K fun run is one of four races in the Cottonwood Vintage Run event, held this year on April 22. Formerly known as the Brian Mickelsen Marathon, this event offers a half-marathon, 10K and 2-mile races as well.

All races begin and end at Riverfront Park. The half marathon course goes to Tuzigoot National Monument, while the 10K explores Dead Horse Ranch State Park and the 2-mile race crosses the Verde River.

If you’re a high country runner looking for a field trip, check out the event website (runcottonwood.com). Prices go up February 28 to reward early entry. Shirts are guaranteed to entrants who register by March 31.

And if you happen to see a Trail Diva running down a Flagstaff street with a glass of wine next month, now you know why: we’re training!