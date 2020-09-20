High Country Running: Who wants to DNF with me?

And now for something completely different in this completely different racing season. Helen Galerakis, who likes a challenge, has decided to take up race directing, creating a race called the “Babbitt’s Backyard Ultra.”
“Have you ever thought you weren’t fast enough to compete with the best?" she asks on the website. "Backyard Ultra is here to level the playing field."
Inspired by Rob Krar, Helen moved to Flagstaff three years ago to take advantage of Rob’s coaching and the Flagstaff running landscape. She ran the Arizona Trail in October 2019, setting a fastest known time of 17 days, 11 hours and 3 minutes in the “supported female” category.
Once Helen lost the bit of sanity she’d gained from that experience, she applied to Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra, put on by Lazarus Lake of the Barkley Marathons fame. A documentary by Annika Iltis and Timothy Kane gives a good sense of Lake’s sadistic side, as well as of that race’s extreme challenge.
Sadly, Helen was not accepted for Big Dog’s, despite a video in which she dressed as a unicorn to make her case. Instead, she decided to direct her own race with the same format, right here at Babbitt Ranches on Highway 89 north of Flagstaff next month. It’s a “last runner running” format, with a loop of 4.166667 miles.
I wondered where Helen got that precise measurement?
It turns out that Lake divided 100 miles by 24 hours, and that’s how long he says the loop is. Helen contacted Babbitt Ranches, who supported her Arizona Trail effort, and received immediate approval to use their property.
Here’s the deal. This new race will accept just 50 entries (spaces are available). All runners will practice physical distancing and safety protocols. The race starts at sunup on Oct. 17 (6:35 a.m.). You have one hour to complete the loop. Sixty minutes for just over 4 miles sounds doable, right? If you choose to continue, you must start the next loop at 7:35, the next loop at 8:35, and so on, until one single, solitary person completes a lap after all other runners have dropped out.
That person, if there is one, is the winner — everyone else gets a DNF. Kind of harsh, but that’s Laz for you. Results will be posted by distance covered.
Helen isn’t making predictions about the winner or the winning distance, but runner Colleen Lingley has a goal of 200 miles. Easy math, thank you, Laz: that’s two days. One suggestion for strategy is the ability to take a five-minute nap, but that only helps if you have five minutes to spare between laps.
When I saw the race description on Facebook, I doubted I could complete the first lap (I start slow). But the course is fairly flat (180 feet of elevation gain) and at lower elevation (between 5,600 and 5,800 feet).
It is an intriguing concept, so I kept mulling it over and soon decided I could do three or four laps. I signed up and encouraged friends to join in. Not running so far these days? No worries: everyone but the winner gets a DNF anyway.
Liz Brauer is grateful for her Flagstaff running tribe and the many opportunities to run outside. Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
