High Country Running: Who deserves to run in a sports bra?

When I started running 12 years ago using the Couch to 5K program, I had a deep level of shame about my body. I did most of my training on an aging, minimally used indoor track to avoid being seen by too many people. When I did run outside, I found myself walking more and running less because I was afraid people were judging my body.

As I progressed as a runner, I started to become a bit more confident. I ventured outside, ran a few local 5Ks, and without noticing, I worried less about what people thought of my body.

But there were certain things I wouldn’t do because I didn't believe my body deserved to; I wouldn’t wear tight shorts or tops, and I certainly wouldn’t run in a sports bra. Running in a sports bra was reserved for small, lean bodies.

I continued running, transitioning into trail running. Summers in Iowa are hot and humid, and often downright uncomfortable. Apprehensively, I began taking off my shirt, but only while I was running on the trails and the likelihood of someone seeing me was low.

The first time I ran in a sports bra, the weight of my sweat-soaked shirt being removed from my body was practically a metaphor for the emotional transformation that had begun: the deep, heavy shame I once felt was starting to lift.

A few months later, I was running down a busy road in Iowa City on another sweltering day. I stopped at an intersection, my body begging for a reprieve from the suffocating humidity. It was a moment of truth. What would win? My desire to be more comfortable? Or my anxiety that people would think my body didn’t deserve to run in a sports bra?

I took off my shirt. While this small act may seem uneventful, it was a cathartic moment that represented a shift in how I viewed myself and my body. My body was not for anyone else but me. I did not care what anyone thought of my stomach, my legs, my arms. I did care about my comfort.

Eventually, running in a sports bra became normal for me. I didn’t think twice about ditching my shirt and gave zero energy to what others might think of my body.

Then I moved to our beloved Flagstaff, the home of talented runners, professional or otherwise. Every other runner I passed on the road or trail seemed to have the stereotypical “runner’s body” (which we all know is gibberish, but that’s for another article). Comparison and self-doubt began to creep in.

What I’ve realized is that what’s true in Iowa is also true in Flagstaff (and everywhere else): We do not owe anyone anything. Societal norms tell us we have to look a certain way to run in a sports bra or wear certain clothes. I’m here to tell you that you deserve to run however you want at whatever size, shirt or no shirt -- and regardless of whether you live among the cornfields or the world’s best runners.