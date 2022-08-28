High Country Running: Who deserves to run in a sports bra?

When I started running 12 years ago using the Couch to 5K program, I had a deep level of shame about my body. I did most of my training on an aging, minimally used indoor track to avoid being seen by too many people. When I did run outside, I found myself walking more and running less because I was afraid people were judging my body.
As I progressed as a runner, I started to become a bit more confident. I ventured outside, ran a few local 5Ks, and without noticing, I worried less about what people thought of my body.
But there were certain things I wouldn’t do because I didn't believe my body deserved to; I wouldn’t wear tight shorts or tops, and I certainly wouldn’t run in a sports bra. Running in a sports bra was reserved for small, lean bodies.
I continued running, transitioning into trail running. Summers in Iowa are hot and humid, and often downright uncomfortable. Apprehensively, I began taking off my shirt, but only while I was running on the trails and the likelihood of someone seeing me was low.
The first time I ran in a sports bra, the weight of my sweat-soaked shirt being removed from my body was practically a metaphor for the emotional transformation that had begun: the deep, heavy shame I once felt was starting to lift.
A few months later, I was running down a busy road in Iowa City on another sweltering day. I stopped at an intersection, my body begging for a reprieve from the suffocating humidity. It was a moment of truth. What would win? My desire to be more comfortable? Or my anxiety that people would think my body didn’t deserve to run in a sports bra?
I took off my shirt. While this small act may seem uneventful, it was a cathartic moment that represented a shift in how I viewed myself and my body. My body was not for anyone else but me. I did not care what anyone thought of my stomach, my legs, my arms. I did care about my comfort.
Eventually, running in a sports bra became normal for me. I didn’t think twice about ditching my shirt and gave zero energy to what others might think of my body.
Then I moved to our beloved Flagstaff, the home of talented runners, professional or otherwise. Every other runner I passed on the road or trail seemed to have the stereotypical “runner’s body” (which we all know is gibberish, but that’s for another article). Comparison and self-doubt began to creep in.
What I’ve realized is that what’s true in Iowa is also true in Flagstaff (and everywhere else): We do not owe anyone anything. Societal norms tell us we have to look a certain way to run in a sports bra or wear certain clothes. I’m here to tell you that you deserve to run however you want at whatever size, shirt or no shirt -- and regardless of whether you live among the cornfields or the world’s best runners.
Kelly Teeselink is Council Director of Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and has completed over 30 ultras, including six 100-mile races.
Send your running-related thoughts to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to be featured in a future column.