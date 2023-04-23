It’s fantastic that Flagstaff has so many running groups. I think there’s one for every day of the week. With these choices, every Flagstaff runner should be able to find a group that works well for them.

For me, that group is the Flagstaff Trail Divas. Jennifer Williams and Kate Glassock formed the Divas in 2010. Their desire was to start a group where women could gather and explore the various trails around Flagstaff. The Divas have continued that tradition ever since.

It can be intimidating to join a group that’s already established. When I moved to northern Arizona in 2011, I felt that initial anxiety. I had never run with others before, but being new to the area and working from home, I knew I needed to find social connection. So I laced up my running shoes and showed up one Thursday evening at a Divas run.

All the Divas were friendly and welcoming, but Jen stands out in my mind from that first run. She stayed with me even though I was struggling with the elevation. She never made me feel like I was keeping her from her run.

I kept showing up on Thursdays, and now I try to make any newcomers feel as comfortable as Jen made me feel on my first run.

Jen once told me she thought trail running with others breaks down barriers faster because it’s easier to get past social chit-chat and really open up to someone when you’re both sweating and working hard. Over the years, I’ve seen many Divas make great friends, running and race buddies and, if they’re new to Flagstaff, a way to find their place in the community.

I know this happened to me. We Divas help each other through heartbreak of all kinds and celebrate each other’s joys and accomplishments.

The Divas run weekly from late March/early April to late October. Our runs are Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. We meet at a different trailhead each week, so our runs are posted weekly at the Flagstaff Trail Divas Facebook page and on Instagram.

We usually run 3 to 6 miles, with options for those who want to run longer or shorter distances. The Divas include women ranging from teens and sometimes younger to over 80 years old. We have some very strong runners and also those who prefer a much mellower pace, even a walk. The Divas don’t leave anyone behind, and you can usually find someone who runs at your speed.

Ever since the pandemic, we usually end our runs by bringing chairs and drinks to gather in a circle and socialize. We also occasionally meet for social hours, potluck dinners or random adventures.

The Divas have become my tribe. Perhaps they’ll become your tribe, too. Just watch our Facebook page and come join us this spring to hit the trails with an awesome bunch of women.