If you ever find yourself passing by the Coconino High School track on a Tuesday evening, you’ll encounter a remarkable group of individuals who gather not only to run but also to create meaningful connections.

Welcome to Team Run Flagstaff, or “TRF”: A community that fosters a healthy, positive and safe environment in which over 300 runners of all levels thrive.

Founded in 2010, TRF owes its success to a couple of Flagstaff’s best running advocates: Mike Smith, director of Northern Arizona University’s cross country and track and field teams, and Vince Sherry, owner of Run Flagstaff and Run Sedona. With the support of local athlete coaches, they’ve created a community that uplifts and encourages.

Team Run Flagstaff is the perfect blend of support, education, motivation and well-timed jokes (thanks to Coach Mike!) in every practice session.

Our group consists of everyone from runners taking their first strides to experienced athletes who’ve run for over 50 years!

Even professional runners join in. There aren’t too many groups where you can join someone for their first run or pace a hot lap with a pro runner on the same night.

While we always get in a good workout, meaningful social connections and a nonjudgmental atmosphere are what make TRF great.

We asked our members, “Why did you join?” and the most common answer was for the social aspects of running with others.

We believe bringing runners together is the driving force of this group.

Membership is affordable, with options as low as $10 per month for annual plans. We offer flexible membership durations including daily, monthly and yearly options, as well as discounted rates for additional family members, students and children younger than 18.

Our goal is to get you out on the track consistently and give you the best workout from the best coaches in the world!

Here’s what you can expect at practice:

Practices take place at the Coconino High School track at 6 p.m. every Tuesday night, spring through fall. Winter training is at 6 p.m. at NAU’s Walkup Skydome.

Each night begins with a brief overview of the workout, providing runners with an understanding of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. A short warmup period follows, consisting of dynamic drills to ensure you’re nice and limber for the more challenging part of the workout.

The main segment involves a carefully curated set of intervals, of various paces and intensities, lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Finally, a brief cooldown period allows for a smooth transition before we say our goodbyes.

We invite you to join our strong community of runners, where our love for community and running meet. To learn more about Team Run Flagstaff, visit our website or drop by the Coconino High School track to chat with us.

If you have time this Tuesday evening, lace up your running shoes, bring your enthusiasm and come run with us!