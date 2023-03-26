In April 2021, when I was working for Historic Brewing Co., I had the idea to start a run club. My idea was half-baked, but I thought it would be a good way to connect with the local running community and get people into the taproom.

Selfishly, I hoped I would benefit from this group as well, by making friends with other runners. What I didn’t expect was how much this group would change my life.

Through the group, I’ve made countless friends who share my passion for running and the outdoors. It helped me get my current job at Kahtoola as the events and community engagement associate. Eventually, that led to my first experience as a race director, at the 2023 Kahtoola Uphill race.

To get the run club started, I reached out to a friend, Ruairi Moynihan. He’s known for running-themed raps from his personal project, Trail Gangstaz. Ruairi agreed to join me in managing the group. We hosted our first group run on April 14, 2021.

We originally called the group “Will Run for Beer.” The name was recently changed to “Peak Trail Runners” for several reasons.

While the original name was fine, we felt the group had evolved over the years. Our focus now is on the community, inclusivity and trail-running specifically. We still host runs starting at bars during the winter, but we felt that “beer” in the name could be off-putting for runners who choose not to drink.

We want to be intentional with our group runs, so we now offer a no-drop policy with flexible-pace groups of 12 minutes and 10 minutes per mile, while still allowing anyone to go faster if they want to.

Along with inclusivity, we want to use the power of community to give back. We will be hosting events once each quarter to raise money for a local charity. During a January event at Arizona Snowbowl, we raised over $2,500 for Wilderness Volunteers. At our two-year anniversary party on April 29, raffle proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona.

What hasn’t changed is when we meet. Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we run 4 to 6 miles around Flagstaff with a group of 20 to 30 people on average. Once the trails dry up from all this snow, the Peak Trail Runners will be out on trails every week.

For information on our group runs, visit us on Facebook or Instagram (@peak.trail.runners). Our next group run is March 29 at 5:30 p.m., starting from the Historic Barrel + Bottle House at 110 South San Francisco Street in Flagstaff.

All paces and skill levels are welcome. We try our best to make everyone feel like they have a place at Peak Trail Runners. Whether you’re an experienced ultrarunner or just want to meet some new people, please join us.