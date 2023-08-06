When I was new to Flagstaff, I was nervous about meeting people. I grew up in a very conservative area, and the rules for safety wrote themselves in my bones: Hide who you are. However, hiding takes a strong mental toll and keeps me from knowing a true sense of community.

I learned to run to handle the stress of being transgender and queer in a culture that was not accepting of people like me, constantly trying to engulf me in shame, telling me that being myself was not right. It kept me sane, clear on who I was and full of pride in what my body was able to do, just as it is.

I never knew I could have a running group like this. Having space I could go to specifically for 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies means knowing every new person I meet is supportive and safe to be around, and that means the world to me.

I discovered Front Runners right here in a High Country Running column. Titled “New running group forming for LGBTQ+ and allies” (Arizona Daily Sun, June 20, 2021), it was written by founder Geoff Roest. When I first met Geoff, I was struck by his kind and welcoming vibe. I remember him sharing that he wanted a space where everybody could be their slow or fast selves.

Since our community truly is about each other, the words of other people in the group are most important.

“I'm not ‘a runner’ but I'm willing to run with Front Runners. I never feel like I have to run but I can always try it. Front Runners make sure everyone is included.” – Bictoria A.

“I like the holistic nature of the running-walking group … Being more of a meditative walker, I prefer slow- or fast-paced walking or intermittent jogging to exercise, while concentrating my mind on the physical and mental processes derived from trodding the trails.” – John Y.

“Flagstaff Front Runners and Front Walkers is a group where I feel like I can show up fully myself; there’s no expectations put on pace, or distance, or how technical the trails are, no expectations put on people to show up any different from who they are, only to show up and have some fun.” – Brea C.

“After living in Flagstaff since 1997, I am so grateful for a Front Runners group starting in my town. In these times when our safety is increasingly under attack, having an inclusive and supportive group is more important than ever.” – Anne H.

Flagstaff Front Runners and Front Walkers meet Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. in the summer and 9 a.m. in the winter. Our groups are generally three to 10 people, and there are both walking and running options, usually ranging from 2 to 8 miles. Our runs are posted on a private Facebook group page or our Instagram account, @flagfrontrunners. Sometimes we have mountain bike rides as well and share meals together. If you’ve been looking for a group like Front Runners, come join us.