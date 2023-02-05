I suppose I am breaking the first rule of run club: “Don’t talk about run club.” But this story needs to be told. And I, of course, drew the short straw.

Brew Pub Run Club is a community-led running group started a little over five years ago by two women. We will call them Theresa and Nona, because those are their names and, of course, to protect the innocent.

They thought it odd that Flagstaff didn’t have a running club involving beer. It’s fairly common back east, yet Flagstaff didn’t have one. So, they created a MeetUp.

It attracted a wide variety of runners from diverse backgrounds, yet with a common interest in running and an appreciation for beer as a pretty darn good recovery drink. There are now a couple new running groups in town that grew out of this basic concept.

The format is simple: We gather every Monday night at 6 p.m. for a casual 5K. We select a new route every month and a new brew pub every other month, giving runners an opportunity to explore new areas and check out our local pubs.

The running format is simple, but the best part of run club is, perhaps, the relationships that develop. Before you know it, people are running buddies, helping at an aid station, pacing a new friend or just hanging out together.

Many of our runners are new to town or just passing through and looking for a run, a beer and a little social interaction. I really have to stress that we are an all-levels club. Whether you’re an experienced ultrarunner or just looking for a casual 5K, this club is the perfect opportunity to make new friends.

Take me, for example. I’ll let you in on a secret: I’m not a runner. But I run on Mondays, almost every one. Why? Well, I call it my forced 5K. I believe in cross training, and running is a core element of anyone’s basic fitness.

I’m not fast. And, like most of our runners, I don’t take it too seriously. Yet we have several in the group who compete frequently in local races and do well.

And we do more than run. We volunteer locally, promote local races and events, help at aid stations, share advice, put on costume runs and sometimes just hang out together. There are a lot of good people involved, and we have fun.

We are currently running out of Uptown Pubhouse on Leroux. This time of year, you’ll also find us heading uphill at Arizona Snowbowl on Thursday nights. Find us on Facebook and Instagram under Brew Pub Run Club and join us for a casual 5K and a beer with friends.