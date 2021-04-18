High Country Running: We can’t all be Eddie Van Halen, but...

Unfortunately, this can come from a “ground up” perspective — literally. Trail running has many challenges, one of them being the actual rocks in the trail that can trip you by surprise at any time during a run -- which is what happened to me while running the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff half-marathon course last year. I found myself suddenly face to face with the trail at mile 8, having tripped over a rock.

When you’re trying not to take your eyes off the trail but suddenly find yourself staring at the ground, it can certainly dampen your desire to push to finish the race. Perhaps this is where a third definition of “rock star” could be added to Dictionary.com: 3) “a trail runner with the perseverance to keep going and finish strong after falling over a rock.”

We cannot all be rock stars on the world stage, but we can certainly embrace this third definition and find satisfaction in continuing to put our best foot forward. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

Staci Whitman is a fourth-generation native to the Flagstaff community and a physical therapist at Flagstaff Medical Center who has been an avid runner for about 20 years. She enjoys both road and trail running and is a regular participant in the Flagstaff Running Series. Send your running stories to Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com) to see your byline on a future column.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0