High Country Running: We can’t all be Eddie Van Halen, but...

When I think about the words “rock star,” my mind instantly conjures up an image of the recently passed Eddie Van Halen. When I was a teenager in the 1980s, the sounds of his namesake band filled the high school halls and our Walkman headphones.
Eddie certainly is an iconic rock star. Dictionary.com defines “rock star” as 1) “a rock and roll star or celebrity,” but also as 2) “a star or celebrity in any field or profession, or anyone who is highly admired.”
When I apply those definitions to the world of running, I conjure names and images of famous athletes like Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder in the marathon with a time of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018, and Aliphine Tuliamuk, who won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and is a member of the HOKA NAZ Elite racing team based in Flagstaff.
What do all of these “rock stars” have in common? It’s their dedication to the practice of their skill. The public only sees the 1% of their lives that shines brightly on the world stage, but the hard work and training that drive their success are hidden. These commitments can be truly appreciated by those who attempt to explore the craft that the “rock stars” have honed to perfection.
As recreational trail runners, we know about the hard work that goes into training for any race at or above 7,000 feet in elevation. In our attempts to push past our own limitations like the rock-star runners we love to read about, we find our own definition of the term.
Unfortunately, this can come from a “ground up” perspective — literally. Trail running has many challenges, one of them being the actual rocks in the trail that can trip you by surprise at any time during a run -- which is what happened to me while running the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff half-marathon course last year. I found myself suddenly face to face with the trail at mile 8, having tripped over a rock.
When you’re trying not to take your eyes off the trail but suddenly find yourself staring at the ground, it can certainly dampen your desire to push to finish the race. Perhaps this is where a third definition of “rock star” could be added to Dictionary.com: 3) “a trail runner with the perseverance to keep going and finish strong after falling over a rock.”
We cannot all be rock stars on the world stage, but we can certainly embrace this third definition and find satisfaction in continuing to put our best foot forward. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
Staci Whitman is a fourth-generation native to the Flagstaff community and a physical therapist at Flagstaff Medical Center who has been an avid runner for about 20 years. She enjoys both road and trail running and is a regular participant in the Flagstaff Running Series.
