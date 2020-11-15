High Country Running: Virtual racing is just like Las Vegas

At first, I was not enthused about virtual races at all, but I wanted to support the groups that put them on. Our own Flagstaff Summer Series raises money for organizations that are important in our community. Virtual races are an option that preserves that fundraising aspect, with in-person races out of the question this year. Still, to me, a virtual race — running hard on your own — is really just a workout, and that is a totally different experience than a race.

At first, I was not planning to run any virtual races, but I just couldn’t skip out on running a Fourth of July race. It’s my birthday, and I’m used to racing on it, so I did the Team Run Flagstaff Virtual Downtown Mile on the eve of my birthday and Four on the Fourth the following morning. I loved the feeling of going faster than I normally can and working hard without being at a level of oxygen distress that hampers my appreciation of the experience.

Virtual races have given me a Las Vegas experience because in terms of having fun, I hit the jackpot. If you choose to make a virtual race what you want it to be, a positive experience is not much of a gamble — it’s practically a sure thing.

Karen London is a dog trainer, a canine behaviorist and an author, as well as a member and former board member of Team Run Flagstaff. Her most recent book (“Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life”) came out in October 2020. Send your thoughts on virtual racing—or any other running topic—to the coordinating editor of High Country Running, Julie Hammonds, at runner@juliehammonds.com.

