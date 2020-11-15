High Country Running: Virtual racing is just like Las Vegas

“Las Vegas is what you make it,” my friend said in response to people who did not understand why she and her husband love to visit that city so much.
We both agreed that there is something in the entertainment capital of the world for everyone, whether it is gambling and drinking at the casinos, enjoying top-notch restaurants and shows (her favorite), exploring the outlying natural areas (my favorite) or taking a hot air balloon ride.
I feel the same way about virtual racing. To enjoy the experience, you must find what appeals to you and pursue that aspect of the opportunity.
My favorite part about virtual races is choosing a fast course. Recently for Gaspin' in the Aspen, I ran down Schultz Pass Road starting more than 3 miles up from the Y. The run felt good, and I did it way faster than I could ever do on the actual course, or even any place flat for that matter. In fact, I ran about two minutes faster than my times in most Flagstaff 5Ks, and an additional four minutes better than the awesome but difficult actual Gaspin’ in the Aspen route.
I recognize there are people who consider this to be cheating. I disagree. Everyone is running their virtual races on different courses, so there is no way to compare times anyway. There are folks who have decided that running a race multiple times to get a better time is a fun perk of virtual racing, and I say that’s great! Many people chose hugely challenging, quad-killing routes for their virtual Imogene Pass Run and had a glorious time running with others — also great! Some people choose to run the actual course they would run if not for the pandemic — obviously great!
At first, I was not enthused about virtual races at all, but I wanted to support the groups that put them on. Our own Flagstaff Summer Series raises money for organizations that are important in our community. Virtual races are an option that preserves that fundraising aspect, with in-person races out of the question this year. Still, to me, a virtual race — running hard on your own — is really just a workout, and that is a totally different experience than a race.
At first, I was not planning to run any virtual races, but I just couldn’t skip out on running a Fourth of July race. It’s my birthday, and I’m used to racing on it, so I did the Team Run Flagstaff Virtual Downtown Mile on the eve of my birthday and Four on the Fourth the following morning. I loved the feeling of going faster than I normally can and working hard without being at a level of oxygen distress that hampers my appreciation of the experience.
Virtual races have given me a Las Vegas experience because in terms of having fun, I hit the jackpot. If you choose to make a virtual race what you want it to be, a positive experience is not much of a gamble — it’s practically a sure thing.
Karen London is a dog trainer, a canine behaviorist and an author, as well as a member and former board member of Team Run Flagstaff. Her most recent book (“Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life”) came out in October 2020.
Send your thoughts on virtual racing—or any other running topic—to the coordinating editor of High Country Running, Julie Hammonds, at runner@juliehammonds.com.
