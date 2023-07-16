We’re a track family, which has been true for so long that my kids learned to cross the track before they learned to cross the street. They came to Team Run Flagstaff practices with us starting in 2008, back when it was called Team Altius and still affiliated with the Olympic Training Center at Northern Arizona University. Both Jack Daniels and Mike Smith would wrestle and play chase with them between reps.

So, after all our years running and racing, it was a big change when our sons, Brian Hofstetter and Evan Hofstetter, began to long jump, and especially when Evan began to specialize in the long jump and the triple jump.

However, it wasn’t long before we were all enjoying these field events and even helping out at the pits, raking and measuring at high school meets when needed.

Then, a couple of years ago, my husband, Rich, decided to try the triple jump at an all-comers meet at the NAU Walkup Skydome, where Evan was also competing. Multiple people commented that it was so cool that Evan was triple jumping just like his dad, unaware they should be saying it the other way around.

Rich did so well we decided to look up the Arizona state record in his age group and discovered he was not far off the mark. Curious, I looked up the record for women in my age group and made a fabulous and inspiring discovery — there was no mark!

In fact, in Arizona, there was no mark for women triple jumping beyond the 35-39 age group.

Thus began my quest to set the state record in the triple jump in the 50- to 54-year-old age group. All I needed to do was jump at a sanctioned meet without scratching all three attempts. Any mark at all would be a state record.

Evan coached me, giving me drills to work on and doing his best to teach me proper form — on the runway, through the three phases of the triple jump and when landing in the pit. After watching me live and on film, he offered suggestions for getting more distance out of each triple jump.

He loves coaching, and is generally fascinated with the movement of the body in any sport and in daily life. He plans to become a physical therapist and possibly a coach.

He has helped many high school athletes, and younger ones as well, perfect their form in a variety of sports, but I was his first middle-aged athlete. So far, he is successful with this demographic, though, as I had three successful jumps and achieved my goal of setting the Arizona state record in my age group.

My triple jump mark is not even as long as Evan’s long jump mark, but Evan is the 2023 Division IV state champion in the long jump (22’2.75”) as well as in the Triple Jump (45’3.5”), so I feel no shame or dismay about this fact.

I turn 55 this year, so I will rehire my coach and look to get the record for that age, too. Evan will be a freshman on the UC Santa Cruz track and field team next year, so I hope he will be open to remote coaching.