HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: Trail running: a four-legged perspective

My name is Koa. If you've ever run with the Flagstaff Trail Divas, you've probably met me. I'm the one who's super-excited when I get to the meeting place with my human. How can you not be excited? Trail running combines my three favorite things: Being outside, running and being with my human, Sheri Young.

As a bonus, Thursday evenings are extra-special because I get to run with so many of my friends, two-leggers and four-leggers alike. I've been running with this group since I could get out on the trails. In fact, if I'm running with my human any other time and we see another female runner, I usually have to greet her. I mean she's got to be a Diva, right?

On Thursdays, when the Divas run, you'll usually hear me coming, even before I'm out of the car. I can't help it; I'm so excited to see my friends.

I admit I go a little crazy because I have so many friends to greet: there's Marsha, Joen, Winnie, Fletcher, Marsha again, Mary, Jules (well I usually have to wait to greet Jules for a bit; I'm always a little bit unsure of her at first), Kelly, back to Marsha, Marilaine, Holly, Annette, Maddie, Aspen, Claire, Liz, Julie, and I'm just getting started. Plus, there's always someone new to meet.

This tribe of mine is great, but I'm impatient so I keep reminding them: hurry up, let's go already, there's a trail to be discovered out there!

Finally we head down the trail. Doesn't matter which one. They're all my favorites, with so much to see, so much to smell. Wait, what was that? Gotta check out that smell. Wait, what's Fletcher smelling? I gotta check that out.

Smell, pee, repeat. I don't stop every few feet; at least, not once I find my groove.

I'd love to be the lead dog all the time, but it usually doesn't last long. Gotta stick with my human, and she's not as fast as she used to be. And if I can run along with one of my buddies like Fletcher, it's awesome.

I've been running trails around here for all of my life and here's what I know:

Run outside often.

Run with friends.

Any trail is a good trail.

There is always something new to be discovered.

Stop and smell the roses, or tree, or snow, or …

Greet others on the trail.

Sometimes it's good to slow down or walk.

Belly rubs are always welcome.

If there is thunder, stop immediately. Do not move forward another inch, at all. Find shelter or run back to your car as fast as you can. Wait for your friends from the safety of your hideout.

Bring treats.

It's nice to unwind at the end of your run with your friends. Just don't try to share my water bowl!