Mountain enthusiasts, Subarus and dogs: Things that are ubiquitous in our community. Upon moving in 2018 to the running hub that is Flagstaff, my goal was to contribute something new to the already vibrant running community.

I quickly found running groups and races and met a lot of runners who ran with their dogs. However, I hadn’t yet heard of an event in the area that combined the two.

One year later, with the help of some friends and my partner at the time, the Flagstaff Doggie Dash was born! In 2019, 25 exuberant pups and their owners stormed the start line in hot pursuit of Timber, Squirrel Nut Butter’s mascot, which has now become an annual tradition.

In 2022, nearly 100 dogs and over 200 runners toed the line at Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park. Shoutout to my friends who have sweated it out in the squirrel costume over the past years to entertain the masses!

Now in its fifth year, the 5K run/walk is accompanied by 3-hour, 6-hour and 12-hour timed events. Dubbed the “Buffaloops Ultra,” this is a chance for runners to prolong their misery while enjoying panoramic views of the local peaks.

Sign up, and you’ll run the outer 2-mile loop continuously, reversing directions every two hours. In 2022, the top overall 12-hour finisher, Deborah Huntzinger, completed 31 laps for a total of 62 miles, even braving afternoon thunderstorms.

A portion of all registration fees are donated to High Country Humane, a local nonprofit that “transforms lives by providing exceptional animal care and adoption services.” I’m also seeking local businesses to sponsor some of the 6- and 12-hour runners.

In the past four years (including one virtual race), Trail GangstAZ LLC has raised nearly $4,000 for our furry friends at High Country Humane through our event.

Trail GangstAZ was born from the running-related raps I performed for my students and athletes when I was a high school English teacher and cross country coach at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, starting in 2013. After an upload to YouTube was featured in a Runners World article in 2018, I used the momentum to expand the brand!

As the Doggie Dash evolves, I hope to create more of a festival-type feel. In addition to a free 1K for kids, last year featured on-site adoption through High Country Humane, freebies from local vendors, celebrity appearances by professional runners and even a live violin performance!

This year, we hope to add a free dog yoga class and other activities to entertain runners and spectators alike throughout the day. We’d love to see you out there, so bring your family, friends -- and dog children if you have them!