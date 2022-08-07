High Country Running: To run like an Olympian, be a Big!

Flagstaff’s oldest race, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon and 5K, celebrates its 45th annual race Saturday. While much has changed since it was first staged as a marathon at Fort Tuthill in 1978, its long-standing tradition of honoring locals who make a BIG difference remains the same.

I fell in love with the race 35 years ago as a participant and fondly remember the prerace spaghetti dinner and honored guest speakers such as Ron Mann, longtime cross country coach at Northern Arizona University.

When BBBSF co-founder Dave McKay handed off the voluntary race director duties to me in 2002, we began having honorary race starters, including BBBSF co-founder Kay McKay and NAU’s legendary cross country coaches Eric Heins and Michael Smith, to name a few.

Last year, fresh from her first Olympics, Rachel Schneider Smith and Coconino Community College’s first cross country coach, Craig Hunt, were honorees.

Despite Rachel’s demanding training and racing schedule, she volunteers as a Big to her Little Sister Alyzabeth. On Valentine’s Day, Rachel posted on her Instagram page, “02/14/2017 was the first day my little sister and I met. We had been matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and neither of us really knew what to expect. Fast forward 5 years and that 11-year-old girl has truly become family, and our relationship is such a gift in my life.”

This year, we are excited to honor three-time Olympian Diane Nukuri from Burundi, recently matched with her Little Sister, Janirah. Alongside Diane will be one of her running pals, Flagstaff Running Series standout Ryan Stevens, a Big to his Little Brother, Isaiah.

“I had (and still have) incredible role models and inspiring people in my life, so it made sense to pass it on. I wanted to be a good role model and at the same time have a lot of fun (we do!),” Ryan said about volunteering.

“Our favorite outdoor activities are hiking in Picture Canyon or Observatory Mesa, and then enjoying a treat at the farmers market afterwards," he added.

Friends Rachel and Ryan inspired Diane to do more in the community, leading to her match with Janirah.

“We like to hike, walk around downtown during Wednesday market and try new food! Ice cream is always a must!”

Thanks to sponsorship from Kinney Construction Services, we will award a colorful commemorative medal to all half-marathon finishers. All half and 5K participants will also get a highly coveted long-sleeved Sweatvac race shirt, while Kid’s Dash finishers will get a special medal.

All registered participants are also invited to our free Fratelli Pizza party packet pickup on Friday at Grand Canyon Adventures (400 S. Malpais Lane, Flagstaff) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Dozens of children eagerly await a Big. If you have a few hours a week, call 928-774-0649 or visit flagstaffbigs.org to learn more. Register for the race, and soon enough you just might be running like an Olympian.