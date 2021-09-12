High Country Running: Time and transformation along Elden’s familiar trails

I see the passage of time in my face and feel its tracks along my muscles. Gravity is going to win eventually; my bones know that.

Time has also radically transformed these trails, particularly in this torrential summer. Water has moved dirt and rock in awesome ways. Some trail beds went from jog-able to jagged, scoured to bedrock by rushing water. And along the base of the Buffalo Park hill is the now-massive wash that has carried floodwaters destructively down from the Museum Fire burn scar into eastside neighborhoods.

On the other hand, where some trails level out there are new beds of sand, easy on the legs. And wildflowers are everywhere this September, jolts and fireworks of purple and scarlet and cream and of course, yellow and more yellow.

I run along, thinking about the power of water and time and gravity and how much has changed since my feet first traced these trails in 2013. Some of those changes are mental weights that can make my feet drag. Then I see the red flare of paintbrush and penstemon in a meadow, a timely reminder that some things stay the same.

Life’s thirst to renew itself is unquenchable. If I stay open-hearted to the present moment, beauty is all around.