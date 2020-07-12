High Country Running: Three tips for new high country runners

If you’re just starting out as a high country runner this summer, I want to pass along three pieces of advice that helped me when I was new to Flagstaff and its trails, almost 10 years ago.
First, it’s OK to walk. The newbie-friendly group Step Into Running invites beginners to walk one minute for every one or two minutes of running. You may think that as you “progress” in running, those walk breaks will become a thing of the past.
That could happen. Or you might join the many advanced runners who continue to use the run-walk-run method throughout their career.
Second, fall in love with some part of this place that speaks to your heart. For me, it was the Campbell Mesa Loop. The first time I ran-walked that loop, I was hooked. On my regular runs there, I usually set out going counterclockwise. It begins with a mostly downhill mile and a quarter before challenging my heart and lungs with a few hills. Then it’s a sweet run through the forest until around the 4-mile point, when there’s another hill on red stone that, shall we say, encourages the development of mental toughness. Once the red hill is behind me, I know I’m on the home stretch.
I’ve run that loop when fit and happy and when recovering from injury, I’ve run it alone and with friends and I’ve run it to beat my trail PR and just for the pleasure of treading familiar ground. If I ever grow tired of running, Campbell Mesa is the place where I’m most likely to rediscover the joy in it. Find a special spot that lifts your spirit, and you’ll be a high country runner for life.
Third, get inspired by other high country runners. When I was just starting out, I began following the local elite runners on social media. Sure, they’ve achieved a level of fitness I can only dream of. But I didn’t follow them to compare my times to theirs. I followed them because they’re neighbors and fellow runners whose interests and concerns I share both as a person and as an athlete. They inspire me.
The bonus comes when I see one of them on the same trail I’m running. It’s thrilling, isn’t it, to share Buffalo Park with a national champion or Olympian? I saw Stephanie Bruce on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System last week. She’s a national champion at the 10K and half marathon, among many other achievements, and she was doing the same thing I was. Just seeing her inspired me to power a little harder through the final mile.
Whether you’re starting out or well on your way toward a running habit, we’re all on the same journey, we high country runners. If you’re new here, welcome to the tribe.
Julie Hammonds is the coordinating editor of High Country Running. She welcomes your columns, tips and story ideas via email at runner@juliehammonds.com.
