High Country Running: Three tips for new high country runners

If you’re just starting out as a high country runner this summer, I want to pass along three pieces of advice that helped me when I was new to Flagstaff and its trails, almost 10 years ago.

First, it’s OK to walk. The newbie-friendly group Step Into Running invites beginners to walk one minute for every one or two minutes of running. You may think that as you “progress” in running, those walk breaks will become a thing of the past.

That could happen. Or you might join the many advanced runners who continue to use the run-walk-run method throughout their career.

Second, fall in love with some part of this place that speaks to your heart. For me, it was the Campbell Mesa Loop. The first time I ran-walked that loop, I was hooked. On my regular runs there, I usually set out going counterclockwise. It begins with a mostly downhill mile and a quarter before challenging my heart and lungs with a few hills. Then it’s a sweet run through the forest until around the 4-mile point, when there’s another hill on red stone that, shall we say, encourages the development of mental toughness. Once the red hill is behind me, I know I’m on the home stretch.