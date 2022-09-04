High Country Running: This year at Imogene

For several years, I watched runners start and finish the Imogene Pass Run connecting Ouray and Telluride via a 13,000-foot mountain pass.

I never thought I would have that finisher’s smile. I wasn’t a runner. Even if I were, running 17 long miles with 5,000 feet of elevation gain seemed insurmountable.

To top it off, I was obese. Run Flagstaff’s “Step into Running” program kept me active, but running hurt and steep trails felt impossible to me. While spectating the Imogene race in 2017, we hiked up to Cornet Falls in Telluride, and the moderate hike had me huffing and puffing for the full .6 miles and 300-foot elevation gain.

I acknowledged that completing the Imogene Pass Run was not in my future. But after my husband’s heart attack in 2019, we adopted a whole food, plant-based diet, and, along with losing 45 pounds, I started running. I wasn’t fast, but I could run without pain.

This shift brought more confidence, and my sights quickly set on running Imogene. After completing the virtual race in 2020, I nervously signed up for the official run in 2021.

For training, I ran and power-hiked Elden Lookout Road (when it was open) and did hill repeats wherever I could find them and hiked Humphreys Peak.

At the starting line on Sept. 11, 2021, I was a bundle of nerves. I didn’t want to miss the Upper Camp Bird cutoff. Runners must get to the 7 1/2-mile cutoff in 2 1/2 hours or less. Emails prior to the race reinforced that if I missed the cutoff, I would be stopped and turned back to Ouray.

I didn’t want that. My strategy was power-hiking the steep spots and running the flats. Throughout those early miles, I felt I was at the back of the pack, but I kept moving. My eyes were so focused on the trail and my feet that I forgot to look around.

After an elapsed 2:25, I reached the Upper Camp Bird cutoff with five minutes to spare. I grabbed water, then looked up to see runners zigzagging along the steep trail above the tree line. Running was not an option now, but I kept hiking and made the summit before the next cutoff.

Now it was all downhill. I ran most of the decline and finished in 5:45. Running Imogene Pass in 2021 was unforgettable. My only regret was not spending more time taking in the beautiful sights. So on Sept. 10, I’m returning to Imogene Pass.

Since running Imogene last year, I have completed my first marathon, several half-marathons and a 60K ultra-marathon. I also purchased a training plan from a local running coach to give me more intentional workouts. This year at Imogene, I want to improve my time, while making sure to take in the views.