High Country Running: This resilient running community rocked 2021

As we look back at 2021, I’m encouraged by the fact that no matter what happens, some things stay the same: this running community finds ways to race, train, and play together and to celebrate one another’s achievements.

In person and virtual

The community racing calendar offered a plethora of opportunities. Around northern Arizona’s high country, some runners ventured back to in-person competition while others continued to enter virtual races. The 17th annual Flagstaff Running Series offered both options in races from June to October, while also raising money for local charities.

Group runs resumed or continued. The Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association celebrated its 20th year of offering Saturday group runs no matter the weather, remarkably holding its thousandth group run this year.

NATRA’s Take a Walk in the Woods virtual challenge inspired runners from as far away as Germany to try to complete 800 miles in 2021. Runners tracked their progress on a map of the Appalachian Trail and were rewarded every 40 miles with a quote from Bill Bryson’s hilarious book “A Walk in the Woods.” NATRA plans to repeat the challenge in 2022.

Team Run Flagstaff’s popular track workouts returned to their Tuesday-night schedule. At year’s end we learned that TRF will now be managed by our wonderful running store, Run Flagstaff.

Oh, the Olympics!

We gathered to watch the summer Games, cheering for Flagstaff-trained runners at distances all the way up to the marathon, where Molly Seidel brought home a bronze. More than 190 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from 27 countries trained in Flagstaff during this Olympic cycle, according to Sean Anthony, owner of training facility HYPO2.

One of those Olympic runners was Abdi Abdirahman, whose memoir “Abdi’s World: The Black Cactus on Life, Running, and Fun” was published in October. Abdirahman is the only American distance runner to compete in five different Olympic Games.

As I watched runners I’ve seen at Buffalo Park soar to Olympic heights, I thought about the kids now running on northern Arizona’s school and community youth teams. The day is coming when we’ll say of an athlete who is leading the pack in a world championship race, “I remember that kid from [name a local] high school.”

For more on the youth running scene, check out the Arizona Daily Sun’s year in review article.

Go teams!

This fall, the Coconino Community College launched its cross country team, the Comets, offering student-athletes the opportunity to continue their athletic endeavors while pursuing a college degree.

Coached by Michael Smith, the men’s team at NAU became the first in NCAA history to win two national cross country championships in the same year. The tally is now five national titles in six years for the Lumberjacks. The up-and-coming women’s team finished 23rd overall after a great group effort.

Dare to go far

One race that caught our imaginations this year was Aravaipa Running’s new Cocodona 250 from Black Canyon City to Flagstaff. It turned out to be more than 250 miles long, but do a few extra steps really matter at that distance? Congratulations to all who attempted the challenge. The race will be bigger and better (but not longer, one hopes) in 2022.

Among many notable ultra-running achievements this year:

Jim Walmsley set the American record for 100K in January and went on to win the Western States 100-mile race in June and the Ultra-Trail Cape Town in November.

Austin Horn claimed the fastest known time on the Flagstaff Fearsome Four by nearly 13 minutes in August.

Leah Rosenfeld won the women’s division of the Imogene Pass Run in September and the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run long course a month later.

Ian and Emily Torrence not only directed the Flagstaff to Grand Canyon Stagecoach Line races, but Emily won the 2021 Bel Monte 50 Mile outright and Ian completed his 26th JFK 50 Mile Run.

And speaking of achievements, this community-owned running column published 49 pieces written by 24 people and celebrated its 12th birthday. Thank you, high country running tribe.

Julie Hammonds is coordinating editor of High Country Running. She sends gratitude to Eric Newman, Lance Hartzler and Michael Hartman at the Arizona Daily Sun for their weekly support.

