High Country Running: There’s 'A Time and a Place' for us

"Ben Rosario and NAZ Elite gave us the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Kersh. “They let us into their training sessions, their team meetings and their homes to really dig at the idea of what this special time means in their lives.”

I love a good running film, so “A Time and a Place” is a surefire hit at my house. But Kersh and Sterner hope the movie reaches beyond the running community.

“The humanity of running is what makes the sport so beautiful and so universal,” Kersh said in an interview with Citius. “Everyone deals with struggles. Everyone knows what it feels like to succeed. Our task was to just create a portrait of those very human emotions in a way that struck a chord with not only the people that understand Kellyn Taylor is incredibly fast but also people that understand Kellyn Taylor as a mother.”

People who saw the first screening of “A Time and a Place” on Feb. 13 sang its praises on Twitter.

“This was absolutely amazing to watch,” Joel Konderik wrote. “What an incredible job putting this together … just a perfect presentation of their story.”

“I often marvel at all the things I see NAZ Elite do and they are tremendous, but to add to that, @BenRosario1 can flat out coach his ass off,” Sean Kennedy tweeted.

The next streamed screening, on Feb. 28, is hosted by NAZ Elite and features a roundtable discussion with the six marathoners featured in the film, along with Coach Rosario. Let’s watch!

Julie Hammonds is an avid trail runner and the coordinating editor of High Country Running. Submit your columns and ideas via email to runner@juliehammonds.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0