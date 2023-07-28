This weekend begins what I call the Triple Crown of the 2023 Flagstaff Running Series. Series participants will hear the call of the bugle on three Saturdays in a row. It all starts July 29 with the Hopi Footprints 10K/2-mile Fun Run.

These races are typically spread out across the summer, but this past winter’s lingering snowpack forced organizers of the Hopi race to delay their event from May to July. It now leads right into the Machine Solutions Soldiers Trail Run 10K/5K (Aug. 5) and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K (Aug. 12).

If you’re in the series this year, or you know someone who is, I encourage you to be extra kind to your runner right now. Feed them well, let them nap, maybe add an extra massage to the rotation. Take them to Run Flagstaff to buy their favorite fill-in-the-blank on your dime.

Be kind, because over the next three weekends, we’re trying to accomplish something that’s outside the comfort zone for many of us.

We’re going to be racing, and I mean A LOT. Racing invites more than one’s usual level of effort, whatever that level might be.

It’s a mental and physical challenge, completing three races in a row. A person could be strategic and take it easy during one of the races, keeping the pace mellow to leave gas in the tank for the other events.

There’s also an option to choose your distance. If you signed up for the long courses, you can dial back to the 5K distance, or walk the BBBSF half-marathon.

I’ve been trying to talk myself into being strategic, but “taking it easy” is hard for me. I can do mellow on a training run, but when I race, I try to spend it all on the course.

That’s just me, though. If you’re a series runner who can be strategic about things — or you simply plan to show up and have fun at each race — I see you. That’s a wise plan. I wish I could do that.

Let’s all keep in mind this Hopi phrase sent out by race organizers in their email this week. “Uma Sosoyam Nahongvitotani: We encourage everyone to run strong and run with heart.” Now that, I can strive for.

Here are my parting thoughts to all of my series runners out there. See you at the Derby! And the Preakness, and the Belmont ...