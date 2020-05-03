High Country Running: The purpose and why in virtual races

[Liz] Boy howdy, life sure has changed since I signed up for the Flagstaff Summer Series in February. The Run for the Mountain had already been cancelled for this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the fan. I seriously doubt I will run any of this year’s events. Too risky for my at-risk household.
That’s a problem for me, because races are my motivation for training. As Coach Mike Smith explained in a recent Zoom call with Team Run Flagstaff, it’s critical to know “your purpose and your why.” When things get tough out there, you have your purpose and your why to keep you going.
So my solution is to run virtual races -- one race so far. I did the Phoenix Pride Virtual Half-Marathon up on Observatory Mesa last Monday. It was easy to physically distance there on the forest roads, as I only saw one other runner and a couple of vehicles. The weather was perfect: no wind, cool temperatures, clear skies.
I had instructions from my coach to run the first third easy, the second third moderate and the last third at marathon pace. I started out and decided on my heart rate goals for the different phases of the “race.” I used my car as an aid station. Sadly, no one cheered and I didn’t pass anyone. The other runner wasn’t even running a race and he blew past me anyway.
Ah, well, no matter. I was outside, running farther and harder than I would have run otherwise. When my watch said 13.1 miles, I stopped at the arbitrary finish line. No schwag for this one, which is fine as that doesn’t motivate me. I got home, synced my watch and glanced at the Strava leaderboard for the NATRA group I belong to. And for a few hours, there I was in the No. 1 spot. Sweet.
[Anne] I started running after a 30-year hiatus due to multiple knee surgeries. In the mid-1980s, surgeons recommended no running to avoid total knee replacements when you were still “young.”
Eventually, I was diagnosed with early osteoporosis. My weight training and walking program wasn’t enough to preserve my bone. An orthopedist who looked at my knee X-rays noticed I had adequate joint space and suggested that running might load my bones enough to prevent further loss. So, over two years ago I started with Step into Running, a program offered by Team Run Flagstaff for those who want to learn to run, or to return to running.
My “purpose and why” started as osteoporosis prevention. Shortly after Step into Running, I ran my first 5K in over 30 years. Runs like these were motivating. My first virtual run was last winter as a fundraiser for Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. I really loved being able to run for others. So, my “purpose and why” in virtual racing is about giving back. Unlike Liz, I think the schwag in some races is pretty cool too!
Liz and Anne are grateful for their Flagstaff running tribe and the many opportunities to run outside.
Do you have a column, tip or idea for High Country Running? Send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!