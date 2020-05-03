High Country Running: The purpose and why in virtual races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

[Liz] Boy howdy, life sure has changed since I signed up for the Flagstaff Summer Series in February. The Run for the Mountain had already been cancelled for this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the fan. I seriously doubt I will run any of this year’s events. Too risky for my at-risk household.

That’s a problem for me, because races are my motivation for training. As Coach Mike Smith explained in a recent Zoom call with Team Run Flagstaff, it’s critical to know “your purpose and your why.” When things get tough out there, you have your purpose and your why to keep you going.

So my solution is to run virtual races -- one race so far. I did the Phoenix Pride Virtual Half-Marathon up on Observatory Mesa last Monday. It was easy to physically distance there on the forest roads, as I only saw one other runner and a couple of vehicles. The weather was perfect: no wind, cool temperatures, clear skies.

I had instructions from my coach to run the first third easy, the second third moderate and the last third at marathon pace. I started out and decided on my heart rate goals for the different phases of the “race.” I used my car as an aid station. Sadly, no one cheered and I didn’t pass anyone. The other runner wasn’t even running a race and he blew past me anyway.