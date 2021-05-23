High Country Running: The personal side of stress fractures

“Oh… ouch, why?” was the normal response when I told people I ran the 800-meter race at track meets. I ran cross country and track for Basis Flagstaff from 2015 through 2018.
In their defense, the 800m race is a distance where neither raw speed nor calculated endurance is enough. This distance requires both. In this race -- two laps around an outdoor track -- the first lap flies by and the second lap stops time. But for me, the “final sprint” wasn’t the hardest part. It was standing up after the finish line where I was truly challenged.
I ran varsity track at Smith College in the fall of 2018. By the winter and spring seasons, I was so injured I could not run at practice. I would spend all week training on the spin bike, race one 800m and collapse. By the end of the spring season, I had been diagnosed with three stress fractures.
Likely, I had been dealing with a condition known as the “female athlete triad.”
That’s the diagnosis for XX chromosome athletes who display menstrual irregularities, mal/undernutrition and excessive exercise. This condition is often underdiagnosed and is usually nonexistent in dialogue among coaches and athletes.
A medical diagnosis of the female athlete triad requires three conditions to be met: Low energy availability, menstrual disturbance and low bone-mineral density. Low energy availability, a result of improper fueling, can be with or without the presence of an eating disorder. Menstrual disturbance includes any change in menstruation that is not related to medication or clinical changes. Low bone-mineral density is often related to menstrual disturbances, because lower levels of the hormone estradiol are circulating in the body.
To be diagnosed with the female athlete triad, an athlete must meet all three criteria. In reality, two of the three could be met and the athlete would likely still be at risk for stress fractures like those I experienced.
During my first year at Smith, it is possible that I either met two of the three criteria for diagnosis and this went unrecognized, or I met all three criteria but was never properly tested. In my first season as a college athlete, my weekly training changed from seven to 20-plus hours a week. I was not used to lifting three times a week and practicing three hours a day, and I struggled to fuel myself. I ate at least three full meals a day, but still always felt hungry. Maybe I wasn’t getting enough total calories or nutrients.
Second, I was displaying amenorrhea, but due to birth control, it was categorized as clinical. For the third criteria, there was no simple, at-practice test that could have predicted my bone density and health.
Conversation and early recognition are two important steps that can be taken to prevent situations like mine, but incorporating treatments such as estrogen replacement therapy could also be plausible. The amenorrheic symptom of the female athlete triad is important for overall bone health. Menstruation is hormonally regulated, which opens the possibility of using exogenous hormones, specifically estradiol, as part of a treatment plan.
Now located in Massachusetts, I miss running near Lowell Observatory and competing at Buffalo Park. Unfortunately, I cannot currently run competitively due to the degree of my injuries. Once an injury is incurred, rest and time off from the sport are necessary.
Talking about injury prevention and preventative training could help decrease injury rates. I wish that when I was expressing pain, a coach or mentor had brought the female athlete triad to my attention. Now is the time to start the conversations that have the potential to keep more athletes in the competition!
Megan Holm graduated from Basis Flagstaff in 2018 and now crews on the varsity team at Smith, where she’s pursuing a major in biochemistry and a minor in exercise and sports studies. She is currently enrolled in a neuroendocrinology course.