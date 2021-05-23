High Country Running: The personal side of stress fractures

“Oh… ouch, why?” was the normal response when I told people I ran the 800-meter race at track meets. I ran cross country and track for Basis Flagstaff from 2015 through 2018.

In their defense, the 800m race is a distance where neither raw speed nor calculated endurance is enough. This distance requires both. In this race -- two laps around an outdoor track -- the first lap flies by and the second lap stops time. But for me, the “final sprint” wasn’t the hardest part. It was standing up after the finish line where I was truly challenged.

I ran varsity track at Smith College in the fall of 2018. By the winter and spring seasons, I was so injured I could not run at practice. I would spend all week training on the spin bike, race one 800m and collapse. By the end of the spring season, I had been diagnosed with three stress fractures.

Likely, I had been dealing with a condition known as the “female athlete triad.”

That’s the diagnosis for XX chromosome athletes who display menstrual irregularities, mal/undernutrition and excessive exercise. This condition is often underdiagnosed and is usually nonexistent in dialogue among coaches and athletes.