High Country Running: The magic mile

There is no question that Flagstaff is one of the prime endurance-running meccas of the nation. Our beautiful mountain town has made quite a reputation for itself in the running world.

It’s no surprise that the top road and trail endurance athletes train in Flagstaff, taking advantage of the trail systems and the difficult yet rewarding altitude. Flagstaff offers an endless urban trail system, the famous Lake Mary Road for tempos and long runs, and the Northern Arizona University track for quicker sessions. The running IQ of Flagstaff locals undoubtedly ranks among the highest in our country.

Most endurance athletes are accustomed to running lots of repeats, such as 6 by 1 mile, 10 by 800s or 16 by 400s. When training to race 26.2 miles or more, they must train at high volume with lots of cumulative fatigue.

Then why does racing a single mile seem so daunting to our locals? In our super-fit, endurance-driven city, I’ve heard people who are reluctant to enter the upcoming Fourth of July Flagstaff Downtown Mile race.

Logically, running a mile should be easier than running a marathon, right? One mile is equivalent to approximately four laps around the track. Running a mile is like ripping a Band-Aid off a hairy leg as quickly as you can — so you don’t have to endure several hours of pain and distress.

In a marathon, you fight depleting glucose levels and battle the fatiguing mind and legs. Let’s not forget the chafing and the blisters. The stomach sometimes rebels in a long event and does cartwheels, warning you that if you shove one more gel in there it may just explode. You won’t have to face any of this in a 1-mile race!

Maybe your goal is to try to break the current mile world record (men’s current world record 3:43.13, women’s current WR 4:12.33). Or maybe you just want to go out and have a fun morning race with friends. Just know you’ll be able to walk down the stairs afterward and even enjoy the rest of your day without wanting to crawl in a hole and go to sleep, the way a marathon leaves you feeling.

Heck, your quads will even allow you to sit down in the following days without excruciating pain, and you won’t have to fight the marathon blues. It’s a win-win!

As an endurance runner, I honestly don’t remember the last time I raced a mile. It’s always fun to spice things up and to take on new challenges. Let’s step out of our comfort zone and put our fast-twitch muscles to work a little.

Yes it will be challenging at altitude. Yes it may be unfamiliar territory. Join me this year, Flagstaff, and sign up for the Downtown Mile.

