HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: The Kahtoola Uphill and Camp Colton are a perfect pair

My love for running began on the desert trails of Phoenix. My parents would take my sisters and me to Flagstaff every summer, and I swore I’d live at my grandparents’ cabin in Mountainaire one day.

While I don’t live in that cabin, I moved three houses down the street from it in 2008 with my high school sweetheart, P.J. Our 11-year-old daughter, Dot, was born and raised in Flagstaff. Ever since she heard about Camp Colton at the first Kahtoola Uphill I did in 2017, she has asked every year when she’ll be able to go there.

The Kahtoola Uphill is not only a challenging, beautiful race up the snowy ski slopes of Arizona Snowbowl at sunset, it is a fundraiser for Camp Colton. I missed out on Camp Colton as a sixth-grader, but my daughter will get to learn more about herself, her local environment and sustainable living by attending this summer.

She will join over 46,000 children who have attended before her, since Camp Colton began in 1971. This high-altitude wilderness camp was started by the Flagstaff Unified School District. The camp moved to its current location on the western slopes of the San Francisco Peaks in 1976, after Dick and Jean Wilson donated a 33-acre property.

Tying together two more complementary activities would be difficult: The Kahtoola Uphill race and Camp Colton are a perfect pair. Revering the sacred mountains on foot during the winter race, or while at camp in the summer, instills an even deeper love and appreciation for our Flagstaff great outdoors. There are over 14 Indigenous tribes that revere this land; maybe that’s why I often feel that these mountains are “magical.”

Testing my limits during the 1.6-mile, 2,100-foot uphill battle to the top of the Upper Ridge run during the Kahtoola Uphill is made just a little bit easier by knowing that I’m running for these kids and our rich Flagstaff past and future. Equipping my feet with Kahtoola Microspikes also gives me the traction I need to keep moving up, rather than sliding back down.

While the race has officially sold out this year (race day is Feb. 11, 2023), there is a waiting list. You can also support Camp Colton by buying raffle tickets (the prizes are excellent, and you need not be present to win). Visit RunSignup.com and search for “GORETEXKahtoolaUphill.” I really hope to see you there, as my wish is for you to absorb the same remarkable energy as I do at this race!