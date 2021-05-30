High Country Running: The joy of returning to social trail running

During the past year, the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association surpassed our one thousandth group run. To stay as safe as possible through the pandemic, we curtailed group size by creating a small bubble of runners from NATRA’s earliest days. As a result, we were able to continue our 20-year streak of never missing a Saturday run, no matter the weather.
Since reopening the group publicly about a month ago, our average of 14 runners has increased to 23. To gain some insight on the sudden increase, I spoke to both new runners and one longtime NATRA veteran who recently returned after a long hiatus.
“For me, running is a second job, and with the pandemic, running alone became boring. With NATRA starting up again, it’s good to run with individuals who share the same passion as myself and to have that feeling of being part of the community again!” (Anthony Masayesva)
“Running with NATRA has been refreshing and renewing for my soul. I love meeting new people, and the camaraderie.” (Tori Rodriguez)
“Being on the trails with NATRA has helped me on a path to finding my own Hopi ancestry. Pounding the trails with my feet is a message to my ancestors that we Hopi ‘sinom’ [people] are still here. We have not left, we are still here, we are stewards of the land and we will continue to run and pray for all.” (Olivia Taavi)
“After leaving my close running community in Virginia in 2020, participating in NATRA’s group runs feels like I’ve really come home again, just in a more awesome scenic environment!” (George Nelson)
“Coming up from Phoenix to breathe the fresh and clean air, to enjoy the beautiful scenery and to connect with other runners has been a great blessing. Thank you NATRA.” (Jeff Hall)
“No matter one’s endurance or speed, we are all sharing a mutual passion for running amongst the great landscapes of northern Arizona where friendships are formed on the trails through ponderosa pines, red rocks and volcanic remnants.” (Dani Potvin)
“After living overseas, I moved back to Flagstaff because of COVID-19. I couldn’t wait to rejoin the best running group I’ve ever been a part of. Returning to the group after 15 years, I was a little uncertain how I would feel both physically and socially. But 8 a.m. Saturday morning arrived and half of the faces were ones I remembered, all welcoming me back. I might have been a bit slower than in my 20s, but the group was just as upbeat, inclusive and motivating as before.” (Monica McTeague)
When I co-founded the group in 2001, starting with an email list of six runners, I could never have imagined that 20 years later we’d still be running together and keeping the group fresh and lively with infinite combinations of runners every Saturday. The only question is: Will you be the next newbie to join the fun?
Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA to promote trail running in northern Arizona to folks of all abilities. NATRA organizes free group runs of 5 to 8 miles at various trailheads on Saturday mornings throughout the year. Visit natra.org and click on “next run.”
Like NATRA, this column welcomes all runners! If you have a story to tell, send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).