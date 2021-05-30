High Country Running: The joy of returning to social trail running

Neil Weintraub co-founded NATRA to promote trail running in northern Arizona to folks of all abilities. NATRA organizes free group runs of 5 to 8 miles at various trailheads on Saturday mornings throughout the year. Visit natra.org and click on “next run.”

Like NATRA, this column welcomes all runners! If you have a story to tell, send it to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).