High Country Running: The joy of failure and the pride in trying

On March 27, 1977, as a 12-year-old, I participated in my first hometown footrace, a 15K in Scarsdale, New York. Immediately after the race, I proudly wrote “race#1; 1 hour 24 minutes and 48 seconds” on my bib and taped it on my bedroom wall.

For the next five years, I continued to do the annual 15K and a few other races and ritually added each bib to my wall.

Fast-forward to Feb. 12, 2022, as I lined up for my 150th footrace at the Mesa Marathon. Whereas in 1977 I had no expectations other than finishing, 45 years later I was hell-bent on qualifying for the Boston Marathon, an unfulfilled dream since I ran my first New York City Marathon in 1988. Now 57, my goal was to run under 3 hours 35 minutes to make it to Beantown’s fabled race.

The morning was 15 degrees warmer than I had hoped, but with a good hydration and nutrition plan, I was on pace at the 15-mile mark. At that point, my hip flexor started to let me know it was quite unhappy. By mile 16, I was off pace, and the pain became pretty unbearable.

With qualification for Boston now a moot point, I still thought I could walk to the finish where my wife, Diana, who had raced the 10K, would be cheering for me. However, approaching the mile 19 aid station, I could barely stand.

I decided to bail on a residential street in the Oakwood Estates subdivision. After about half a block, I found shade under a large paloverde tree, sat on the cool sidewalk cement and called Diana to the rescue.

As I grimaced in pain, some of the neighbors asked if I needed help. A woman named Doreen sent her 12-year-old daughter to fetch me water, and then Chris, owner of the house where I had planted my butt, joined the conversation. Before long, I was learning about the neighborhood’s history.

Doreen mentioned that her daughter liked running, so when her daughter returned with water, I told her I started running when I was 12 and it has been an important part of my life. I’m pretty sure I convinced her to run her first race at Mesa next year!

Before long, Diana arrived, and I thanked Chris and Doreen for their company. Once in the car, I had forgotten about the fact that I had just run 19 miles and was excited to tell Diana about the kindness of my new friends.

Despite failing to finish a marathon for the third time, I got home, wrote “19 miles in 2 hours 48 minutes” on my bib, and ritually added race #150 to the front vinyl sleeve of my bib collection mounted on my office wall. Doing so always connects me to my 12-year-old self, and I felt just as proud as that kid who placed his first bib up on his bedroom wall so many years ago.

This year marks Neil Weintraub’s 22nd as voluntary director of the BBBSF Half Marathon and 5K. Send your ideas for High Country Running to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

