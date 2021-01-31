High Country Running: The healing power of running ... and runners

“The Flagstaff Trail Divas walked with me as soon as I was healthy enough, even though I couldn’t run yet. A runner even fostered my dog temporarily while I was still recovering.”

After McClaugherty had additional surgery on the radius bone in her left arm, her surgeon and neurosurgeon cleared her to return — carefully — to exercise.

“I had to run in a sling to protect my arm. My first several runs were run/walk: run for a minute, walk for two, etc. I did this for about two weeks, until I was able to just RUN.”

Returning to running has been crucial to McClaugherty’s rehabilitation.

“Running is JOY,” she wrote. “Even when it hurts, and it often does! Ha-ha. Running is something I have always loved, but the TBI has shifted my perspective profoundly. I love it more than I EVER have.”

She continues to run with the people she met as a result of the accident. McClaugherty marvels at the community of runners who embraced her and Coco when she needed them most.

“I have been astounded at the way people have been generous and reached out to a stranger even in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Her closing words are an inspiring mantra for us all.

“I am so incredibly grateful to be alive, to be able to move. Running is such a GIFT! Running helps me feel alive, more connected to myself, to nature, to what it means to be human. Running has healing power for us all.”

Originally from Ohio, Anna McClaugherty is a partner at the Flagstaff Counseling Center. What’s inspiring you to lace up your running shoes this winter? Send your story to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds at runner@juliehammonds.com.

