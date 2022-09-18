HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: The Golden Trail Series is coming to Flagstaff

We at Aravaipa Running are proud to present the 2022 Flagstaff Sky Peaks Mountain Runs, featuring some of the most spectacular trail running in Arizona.
Each race distance at Sky Peaks will kick off from the Hotshots Camp near the base of Snowbowl Road and explore a mix of single track along the Arizona Trail under canopies of color-changing aspen through varied mountain terrain.
This year’s Sky Peaks weekend will consist of a 50-miler, 50K and 10K on Saturday, Sept. 24, and the competitive 26K on Sunday, Sept. 25.
The 26K race, which includes a total of 4,200 feet of climbing and descending, has been selected as the seventh and final event in Salomon’s Golden Trail World Series, a highly competitive, international trail-running competition. Elite athletes representing more than 15 different countries are registered for the 26K.
With the Sky Peaks 26K being part of the Golden Trail World Series, we will be presenting a week of in-person and virtual activities in the lead-up to the race. These include group runs, a happy hour, trivia and the Aravaipa Film Festival. Come see the premiere of our 2022 Cocodona 250 film featuring Flagstaff’s own Eric Senseman!
If you’d like to watch the 26K race up close, we’re setting up three “cheer stations” in collaboration with Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, Wilderness Volunteers and Will Run For Beer/Trail Gangstaz. Some hiking may be required to get there, but bring noise-makers, because we want these cheer stations to be as loud and energetic as possible. Costumes are encouraged!
Interested in racing? There are still available spaces across all distances, but online registration closes at midnight on Monday. For cheer station locations, race registration and general information, visit the Sky Peaks website (aravaiparunning.com/network/flagstaff).