HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING

HIGH COUNTRY RUNNING: The Golden Trail Series is coming to Flagstaff

Aravaipa

Aravaipa Racing Team member Peter Mortimer took on the Flagstaff Sky Peaks course in 2021.

 Aravaipa Racing, courtesy

We at Aravaipa Running are proud to present the 2022 Flagstaff Sky Peaks Mountain Runs, featuring some of the most spectacular trail running in Arizona.

Each race distance at Sky Peaks will kick off from the Hotshots Camp near the base of Snowbowl Road and explore a mix of single track along the Arizona Trail under canopies of color-changing aspen through varied mountain terrain.

This year’s Sky Peaks weekend will consist of a 50-miler, 50K and 10K on Saturday, Sept. 24, and the competitive 26K on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The 26K race, which includes a total of 4,200 feet of climbing and descending, has been selected as the seventh and final event in Salomon’s Golden Trail World Series, a highly competitive, international trail-running competition. Elite athletes representing more than 15 different countries are registered for the 26K.

People are also reading…

With the Sky Peaks 26K being part of the Golden Trail World Series, we will be presenting a week of in-person and virtual activities in the lead-up to the race. These include group runs, a happy hour, trivia and the Aravaipa Film Festival. Come see the premiere of our 2022 Cocodona 250 film featuring Flagstaff’s own Eric Senseman!

If you’d like to watch the 26K race up close, we’re setting up three “cheer stations” in collaboration with Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, Wilderness Volunteers and Will Run For Beer/Trail Gangstaz. Some hiking may be required to get there, but bring noise-makers, because we want these cheer stations to be as loud and energetic as possible. Costumes are encouraged!

Interested in racing? There are still available spaces across all distances, but online registration closes at midnight on Monday. For cheer station locations, race registration and general information, visit the Sky Peaks website (aravaiparunning.com/network/flagstaff).

Bryce Brooks is a trail runner, mountain biker and road cyclist, as well as marketing and outreach specialist and racing team manager for Aravaipa Running.

Send your ideas for High Country Running to coordinating editor Julie Hammonds (runner@juliehammonds.com).

Peaks Week Events

Monday, September 19:

Peaks Week Social Sharing Contest (@FlagstaffSkyPeaks on Instagram)

Tuesday, September 20:

Trail Trivia (virtual), presented by Salomon

Wednesday, September 21:

5:30 p.m.: Group Run and Post-Run Hangout (Fort Tuthill County Park, Posse Ramada)

Thursday, September 22:

6 to 8 p.m.: Kahtoola Happy Hour at Historic Brewing

Friday, September 23:

9 a.m.: Group shakeout run with photo opportunity (Humphreys Trailhead, Lower Snowbowl Parking Lot)

3 to 7 p.m.: Race Expo (Heritage Square)

Saturday, September 24:

10K, 50K, 50-mile races, and on-site Elite Athlete Panel (Hotshots Camp, Snowbowl Road)

Sunday, September 25:

7:30 a.m.: 26K Golden Trail World Series Race, cheer stations (Hotshots Camp and along the course)

4 to 7 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.): 2022 Cocodona 250 film “The Long Way Home” and Q&A with Eric Senseman (The Orpheum)

